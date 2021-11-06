Feel closer to Ireland with handcrafted designs and gifts from these Celtic stores that you can find right on your doorstep!

Meet these Celtic stores in the US that have been inspired to bring the Irish culture, mythology, and spirit back to their hometowns.

Faith & Begorra

Founded in 1992, Susan Banks and her husband Dennis opened Faith & Begorra. Inspired by the mythology of the ancient Celts, Faith & Begorra sells handcrafted jewelry pieces that illustrate its history and legend through symbols and color.

"There is much folklore surrounding the Irish and Scottish people: The story of the Irish Claddagh and the Scottish Luckenbooth, the legend of the Celtic Dragon, Tree of Life, or Triple Goddess; our Celtic jewelry collections take these ancient stories and retell them in colorful, playful jewelry," explains Susan.

They also stock The Celtic Jewelry Studio, created by designer and owner Cynthia Meyers. "Traveling to Ireland and the Celtic Isles for many years I became familiar with the folklore and legends, the Celtic people, their history, and the wonderful mythology of the Celts. Being of Celtic blood myself it all struck a chord," says Cynthia.

You can shop Fath & Begorra on their website and you can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Celtic Knotworks

Year after year, Celtic Knotworks brings out stunning new designs celebrating Irish legends and lore in unique, affordable, hand-crafted pewter jewelry. Artist and owner, Bob Heiney's, four beautiful designs are influenced by the outlook of approaching life's challenges with a positive approach.

The Chalice Well, The Celtic Tree of Life, Triquetra, and Wayfinder Pendant are all part of this enchanting collection.

All of Celtic Knotwork's designs are created in-house by husband and wife, Bob and Suzie, in a joyous, collaborative process that continues and builds on the traditions of the family jewelry business. They choose small American artisan metalworkers to hand-cast all of their designs in fine pewter and are very proud of the superior quality this process achieves.

For Celtic Knotworks' full line of jewelry and gifts click here. You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

The Celtic Ranch

Whether shopping for men or women the Celtic Ranch in Weston Missouri has a wide selection of snuggly sweaters “made in Ireland” that are a true classic, keepsake pieces with today’s updated styling.

Men will love their “traditions woven to wear” in the ever popular Celtic Ranchwear collarless “grandfather” shirts and wool vests. The Celtic Ranch offers a full selection of Mucros hats, caps, handbags, and scarves. But you will also find Hanna patch caps that are made, one at a time, in Donegal...the old fashion way! Check out their award-winning Kiltman Kilts for a utility-style kilt with tons of pockets!

Head to the back of the shop to the Whiskey Snug and shop the Midwest largest collection of Irish Whiskeys! Whiskey lovers can enjoy the Whiskey Snug’s extensive premium selection of Irish, Scotch, unusual bourbons, and ryes that are available by the bottle or by the shot. With over 640 whiskey labels to sip and buy...it’s not a shopping adventure, the Celtic Ranch is an event!

Check out the Celtic Ranch's website for more information or look them up on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Fáilte Irish Imports

Fáilte Irish Import Shop has been providing a diverse selection of fine goods from Ireland and Scotland to the Central Kentucky area and beyond for 20 years. The owner of Liza Hendley Betz emigrated from Dublin, Ireland to America in 1996 and ended up falling in love with Kentucky.

Due to the huge emigration of Irish and Scottish to Kentucky, Liza noticed a great demand for Irish products, and Fáilte "The Irish Shop" was born in December 2001.

Fáilte has a huge choice of 'off-the-boat' Irish so you will find a wonderful assortment of foods. Everything for a fry up including Brennan's bread and black pudding. They can take care of your sweet tooth too with all their Cadbury chocolates and yummy biscuits.

Liza extended her product range to fragrances, Irish flat caps, household goods, clothing, Belleek pottery, Celtic jewelry, and much much more. It's a gem of a shop. A few years ago they also started selling fancy coffee and a proper cup of Irish tea. So if you stop in you will more than likely be engaged in some chat!

Check out Fáilte's Irish Imports website for more information or look them up on Facebook and Instagram.