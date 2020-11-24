As Black Friday and Cyber Monday ascend on us all, let's all take a little time to support your local Irish stores around the United States and nab a perfect Irish gift for that special someone you're thankful for.

It's Thanksgiving Week in the United States. All across the country, albeit a totally unique year, people are gearing up to give thanks and celebrate with their nearest and dearest, in whatever way they can. Thanksgiving is also traditionally when folks start their Christmas shopping and we've some great ideas for you!

Right across America, there are independent Irish stores and vendors who are part of the North American Celtic Trade Association (NACTA). Where better to find a perfect Irish gift for your loved one this Christmas than at your local Irish store.

You can find stores like O’Meara’s Irish House, The Celtic Ranch, and Tinker's Cart to name but a few. Irish stores selling products from vendors such as Celtic Knotworks, James Trading Group, and Erin Knitwear.

Here's just a sample of what's out there. Happy shopping!

Erin Knitwear

Erin Knitwear specializes in hand-knitting and was set up in 1965 by Tom and Sally Lane. Today the company is still both Irish-based, in County Cork, and Irish-owned by their son Billy.

The company began by producing both traditional and fashionable Aran handknits and accessories for ladies, gents, and children. Over the last 55 years, the company has changed and evolved greatly.

Erin Knitwear works with new designers to produce a range of new styles and designs every year. These designs appeal both to the domestic as well as the international market.

Erin Knitwear can be found in select stores and visitor centers all over Ireland and is expanding its business to more and more stores across the US. With Christmas right around the corner, Erin Knitwear is preparing for a busy season for knitwear as the weather gets colder.

Due to the pandemic, the company has had to increase its online presence as brick and mortar stores are closed across Ireland. They have taken it in their stride as another opportunity to reach a larger audience.

All Erin Knitwear products are hand-knit using 100% wool and are fleece-lined for warmth and comfort. The company produces hats, caps, gloves, hand-warmers, carves, and bags in a range of designs in vibrant and muted colors.

Unit 13, Westpoint Trade Centre, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Tel: +353 21 487 2060 or +353 21 487 0821. info@erinknitwear.com / www.erinknitwear.com. Alternatively, find them on Instagram.

O’Meara’s Irish House

O'Meara's Irish House has everything you need to give thoughtful and meaningful gifts this Christmas. From a wonderful selection of Branigan Weaver's capes, Jimmy Hourihan wraps, Irish and Celtic jewelry, men’s sweaters and sportswear, candles, and home accessories, O'Meara's Irish House have something for everyone on your shopping list.

Shopping small is so much more than helping support your local community, it also means friendly customer service, expert advice, and the ever-important complimentary gift wrap.

Shop online at O’Meara’s Irish House or give them a call. They can’t wait to help you make the holidays a little easier.

3970 Highway 42, Fish Creek, WI 54212, Tel: +1 920-868-3528 / + 1 920-495-3526. info@omearasirish.com

Celtic Knot Works

The item the Celtic Knot Works crew are most excited about this holiday season is their gorgeous Resilience Pendant. On one side of the pendant is the classic Celtic shield knot for protection and on the other side, a special symbol for resilience, strength, protection, and success. Everything needed for 2020! It’s fine pewter and handcrafted in the USA.

Also in stock are their new holiday ornament sets, including Celtic symbols and Celtic traditions. Celtic Knot Works' popular pocket travel rune sets (24 runes in a stainless steel case) are available in Celtic Raven and their beautiful shield knot designs.

View all their products at CelticKnowWorks.com.

Tinker’s Cart

Tinker’s Cart is excited to introduce their Irish subscription box program. Tinker’s Cart has been receiving numerous requests from its customers to ship gift boxes to family and friends. Thus Ireland in a box program was born.

Who doesn’t like to receive a surprise in the mail? Brighten up someone’s day with a unique and carefully curated subscription box.

We have an offering to fit everyone’s tastes and budget. Choose from their Snack & Craic, Bits & Bobs, or Eire Wear subscriptions.

The Tinker’s Cart, bringing its customers the best that Ireland has to offer since 1997.

152 Green Street, Worcester MA 1608. Tel: +1 978-618-0004. Email Tinker's Cart owner, Cheryl Hughes at Cheryl@tinkerscart.com. IrishAndCelticGifts.com.

The Celtic Ranch

Keeping the men in your life happy is what they do best at the Celtic Ranch! With men’s collarless shirts, wool vests, and Irish-made sports coats, they help men sport their Irish heritage every day. Their cozy sweaters will keep your men toasty and The Celtic Ranch also has incredible Irish-made pullovers and jackets to please every man in your life! Men also love their incredible selection of whiskey gifts, from glasses to flasks, they can take care of a little something-something to make those 2020 blues fade away. Men just love the Celtic Ranch!

404 Main Street, Weston, MO 64098. Tel: +1 816-640-2881. info@celticranch.com. CelticRanch.com. You can also visit them on Facebook @TheCetlicRanch.

The James Trading Group

The James Trading Group has been a distributor of Irish goods in the US and Canada since 1989. Based in New York, they provide a wide range of products. The James Trading Group specializes in high-quality products and is the official licensee of the Guinness Official Merchandise, Waltons Irish Instruments, Neiphin Peaks, Official Queer Eye Merchandise, Olann, Simply Birch, and more.

James Trading Group has continued to adapt to its environment and during the current Covid Pandemic initialized an innovative Dropship Programme for their wholesale customers. Wholesale customers can add the products to their own site and James Trading will ship directly to the customer for you.

They also offer the hugely successful Guinness Webstore across North America. Guinnesswebstore.com is a state of the art e-commerce platform carrying a wide range of Guinness merchandise from a wide range of Guinness Licensees.

For more information or to speak to someone in James Trading Group call +1 914 345 1550 or email sales@thejtg.com.