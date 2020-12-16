A family-owned and operated Pennsylvania business, Celtic Clothing has a huge range of products to inspire this holiday season.

Celtic Clothing has a huge range of men's and women's clothing, Guinness products, jewelry, gifts for kids, and homeware. This Christmas it's the perfect one-stop-shop for all your gifting needs.

CelticClothing.com is an Irish owned online company located 30 miles south of Philadelphia. Since 1995, they have traveled all 32 counties of Ireland sourcing unique Irish gifts that can be delivered to your door.

All Irish gifts from CelticClothing.com are already imported and kept in stock in the U.S, so there's no dealing with a lengthy post-purchase "returns" process to Ireland.

CelticClothing.com also offers free shipping on all orders over $75 and easy returns to its U.S. location. Shop their wide range of the very best in both traditional and contemporary Irish gifts and fashions.

The Celtic Clothing Company is a family-owned and operated business located in Chester County, Pennsylvania just 35 minutes outside Philadelphia.

It is the brainchild of Charles Lord, a native of Belfast. Charlie came to the US in his early 20s after earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Consequently, he wanted to set up his own company and indeed he did just that.

Celtic Clothing Company is now in its 25th year of business and continues to expand and thrive with its own e-commerce presence at CelticClothing.com, an impressive following on social media, and a loyal customer base.

One of their most popular products are their grandfather shirts and tweed vests, both imported from Ireland and available in sizes small to XXXL. They are designed to be paired with each other. Feeling confident about the quality of the product and motivated by the positive response from customers, owner Charles Lord quickly expanded the line and created a selection of six different colored grandfather shirts to accompany three beautiful tweed vests.

CelticClothing.com now offers multiple color combinations of traditional grandfather shirts and tweed vests. All the pieces complement each other very well and customers can easily mix and match.

8 Prospect Ave, West Grove, PA 19390. Tel: 610-662-9154. Visit www.CelticClothing.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or Twitter.