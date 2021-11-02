Skellig Gift Store in the heart of County Kerry has all you need when shopping for a loved one this holiday season.

Nestled in the village of Waterville is Skellig Gift Store, a family-run store that prides itself in finding and sharing unique crafts and gifts designed and created in Kerry and the rest of Ireland.

Their online store offers traditional sweaters, Irish caps, blankets, Celtic jewelry, and more from many of Ireland's best designer brands.

Not only that, but they also offer free shipping to the USA, making it even easier to treat yourself or a loved one to a special piece from the Emerald Isle.

Skellig Gift Store has teamed up with IrishCentral to share their top ten picks for Christmas, so whether you're shopping for a friend, gifting a family member, or just treating yourself, there's something here for everyone.

GIFTS FOR HIM

Aran Crafts Half Zip Sweater - This beautiful half zip Aran sweater has a leather pull with a lovely Irish Celtic design engraved on it. The knitwear garment has lattice pattern with herringbone stitches and is a stylish and comfortable ensemble to any man's wardrobe.

Mucros Alpaca Wool Scarf - A scarf woven from 100% alpaca wool giving it a soft and luxurious touch and finished with a fringe detail. It is a men's traditional scarf with a modern twist, guaranteed to keep him looking stylish while keeping warm.

Lee River Fergal Leather Wallet - Named after Ireland's most famous mythological hero, Cú Chulainn, this soft and smooth leather wallet is embossed with a "Four Dogs" Celtic motif, a homage to the legends' love of Irish Wolf Hounds!

Aran Woollen Mills Sweater- This beautifully crafted Aran sweater features stunning traditional Aran stitching, which was passed down through families for generations. The centre stitch is the honeycomb, which symbolises the hard-working bee and represents the tough working conditions of the Aran fishermen.

Mucros Weavers Trinity Herringbone Cap - This classic handwoven Trinity Flat Cap is made of 100% wool and its luxurious quilted lining makes it a cosy choice for the winter season.

GIFTS FOR HER

Ireland’s Eye Knitwear Funnel Neck Sweater - The carefully picked colors in this sweater is inspired by the delicate tones of nature and remind us of home. This contemporary sweater with a fresh and playful edge is perfect for any stylish woman in your life!

Mucros Weavers Poncho - The classic style Poncho is handcrafted from wool tweed and lined with satin, making the cape the ultimate choice in luxury country chic.

Foxford Woollen Mills Lambswool Scarf - Crafted with a 100% genuine lambswool this high-quality Irish product is a stylish accessory to any outfit.

Celtic Tree of Life Necklace - The Tree of Life on this sterling silver pendant symbolizes the Celtic family tree and is a thoughtful gift for anyone with strong Irish roots.

John Hanly Herringbone Oversized Cashmere Throw - A truly soft and luxurious throw with a vibrant color palette and warm piece that makes any house a home.

To find out more about Skellig Gift Store and to shop their full range of products click here.