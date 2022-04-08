Treat yourself to 10% off our IrishCentral Box - Irish gifts directly to your door

Bring a piece of Ireland directly to your home with this 10% discount deal on our most popular IrishCentral Boxes.

Our Irish Central Boxes have become the ideal gift to give no matter what the occasion from birthdays to Mother’s Day, to Graduation Day to Father’s Day.

This treasure trove of Ireland’s best is the perfect present with favorite brand names that will bring back memories and new treats that will persuade you that a shopping trip to Ireland is the next “must” on your travel calendar.

Fans of the IrishCentral Box rave about the variety and the quality in each shipment, Imagine doing all your gift-giving with just one visit to irishcentralbox.com. Now, imagine that you are doing it with a guaranteed 10 percent discount! The same gift boxes that everyone is talking about but with a special 10 percent discount.

For a short time, we are offering 10% OFF two of our most popular boxes - The Four Leaf Cover Box and St. Patrick’s Box. Discount automatically applied at checkout - Click here!

The IrishCentral Box - From our shore to your door

Discover Ireland through our uniquely curated box of new Irish products and old favorites.

The IrishCentral Box is designed to bring you and your loved ones closer to the magic of Ireland with creative Irish gifts and seasonal goods and wares handpicked from Dublin and across the Emerald Isle wrapped up and delivered directly to your doorstep.

When you purchase a Box you become part of the IrishCentral family and that’s a name you can trust. So enjoy your gift box with a 10% discount and be on the lookout on your doorstep for the brown box that says From Our Shore to Your Door!

Find out more information about the IrishCentral Box click here. 10% discount automatically applied at checkout.