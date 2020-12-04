It's officially the Christmas countdown! If you're looking for some gift ideas for the Irish loved ones or perhaps just the Irish at heart in your life we have you covered!

Do you have an Irish loved one far from home this year or someone really missing traveling to Ireland in 2020? Make Christmas extra special this year by choosing a wonderful Irish gift from one of the many Irish stores and vendors available in the United States

If you're looking for a little inspiration this Christmas we've some great ideas and places for you to start! From stores like Irish Traditions, Donegal Square, and Celtic Crossroads and vendors such as Solvar jewelers, Celtic Clothing, and Lee Valley here are some ideas to sprinkle a little Irish magic this Christmas.

Solvar

Solvar has been designing and creating Celtic and Irish jewelry with love and care since 1941. Each piece of Solvar jewelry is individually designed, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s rich heritage and unique icons. All our pieces are Irish hallmarked by the Assay Office, at Dublin Castle, to guarantee we use only the finest materials.

This Christmas giving meaningful gifts is more important than ever, whether you are looking to send an Irish gift to a family member abroad or celebrate a special moment with a loved one, we have the perfect gift to show you care. Give the gift of Ireland this holiday season with Solvar.

You can find out more about Solvar at www.solvar.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram. You can find your nearest Solvar stockist here. Alternatively, you can contact them via info@solvar.com.

Lee Valley

Lee Valley Ireland is a family run business based in County Cork, established by Denis Hurley, in 1986. Loved the world over, this traditional Irish clothing brand never forgets its roots.

What started out as a simple cottage industry harnessing the sewing skills of local women in Inchigeela, West Cork, has become a worldwide success. Over 30 years on from cutting the first grandfather shirt, Lee Valley Ireland now offers a wide range of Irish country clothing and gifts including traditional Irish nightwear, classic outerwear, tweed clothing, their famous grandfather shirts, and much more.

Ahead of the holiday season, their collection of quality flannel sleepwear proves extremely popular. Available in a range of traditional colors and patterns, Lee Valley Ireland produces flannel pajamas, nightrobes, nightshirts, and nightcaps all made from 100% cotton flannel, making it the perfect option for winter wear and the ideal gift for family and friends this Christmas.

For more information, visit www.leevalleyireland.com or email Sales@leevalley.ie.

Irish Traditions

Irish Traditions has been bringing quality Irish and Scottish goods to Maryland since 2005 and now ships daily throughout the United States. This year’s Christmas season finds many staying close to home. Irish Traditions is stocked with throws made from Mohair, lambswool, or cashmere to keep you cozy beautifully. They also have 100% cotton throws embroidered with your Family Coat of Arms, available in time for Christmas. Browse their extensive range of framed blessings and inspirational messages to lift the spirits of yourself or someone you love. With something for every member of the family and every price range, Irish Traditions is ready to make your season merry and bright.

Irish Traditions is located at 141 Main Street, Annapolis, MD, 21401. You can also visit them online at www.IrishTraditionsOnline.com and stay in touch via Facebook @IrishTraditions, Twitter @IrishTraditions, Instagram @IrishTraditions, and Pinterest @IrishTraditions.

Donegal Square

Donegal Square has the perfect gift for you this Christmas. Celebrating 35 years in “The Christmas City”, located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, they have created a collection of stars that will help brighten and bring joy to all those who receive it.

The “Hope For Life Star Pendant” was designed to showcase six beautiful and noteworthy colors representing many cancers and the caregiver, and designed with the hope that someday cancer research will result in a cure. Handcrafted in Ireland, by Shanore of Dublin, and customized with Swarovski crystals, exclusively for Donegal Square this star is a one of a kind pendant.

A portion of the sale of this pendant will go to aid in finding a cure namely the American Cancer Society and Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

The “Echoes of Ireland Star Pendant” in vibrant green Swarovski crystals was created to pay homage to the rich Irish and Celtic heritage here in Bethlehem and everywhere.

Adorned with a small trinity on the end of the chain it represents our quest for eternal love and hope.

These two beautiful and stunning new stars along with their Midnight Blue Star Collection are ONLY available at Donegal Square and are online at www.donegalsquare.com.

Celtic Crossroads

Celtic Crossroads NW is celebrating 12 years of being in business in the beautiful Victorian Seaport town of Port Townsend, Washington as a family-owned and operated business (3 generations). The shop recently moved to a new location so at that time they changed their name as well. Formerly known as Wandering Angus Celtic Traders the business was bought by the Ayres’ Clan in 2008. They changed the name since too many people dropped the “g” in Angus and we found we were at a crossroads in life.

Celtic Crossroads NW wants to go against the grain and keep their extended family together rather than have them disperse to the far-flung reaches of the globe.

This store, as well as their off-grid living experience in Northern Idaho…a story for another time and place, is/was a means to that end. In their time of learning about the Celts, they have found that the Celtic movement is helping people find their roots and keep in touch with family traditions. That movement fits perfectly with their desire to find their roots including Irish, Scottish, and Cornish, and keep their family unit together. Therefore, Celtic Crossroads NW strives to order from family-owned and operated Celtic companies.

For more information visit www.celticcrossroadsnw.com, email info@celticcrossroadsnw.com or phone them on 360.344.2123. Follow Celtic Crossroads NW on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Celtic Clothing

CelticClothing.com is an Irish owned online company located 30 miles south of Philadelphia. Since 1995, they have traveled all 32 counties of Ireland sourcing unique Irish gifts that can be delivered to your door.

All Irish gifts from CelticClothing.com are already imported and kept in stock in the U.S; so no dealing with a lengthy post-purchase "returns" process to Ireland.

CelticClothing.com also offers free shipping on all orders over $75 and easy returns to its U.S. location. Shop their wide range of the very best in both traditional and contemporary Irish gifts and fashions.

8 Prospect Ave, West Grove, PA 19390. Tel: 610-662-9154. Visit www.CelticClothing.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or Twitter.