Irish knitwear and woven pieces are among the finest items you can buy for yourself or someone else.

It’s a tradition that dates back centuries into Irish history, with designs that maintain their traditional authenticity, as well as newer styles that bring this ancient craft into the 21st century.

Mucros Weavers are one of the finest brands producing authentic woven pieces in Ireland today. They are easily inspired to create and produce beautiful products that reflect contemporary Irish styling, being surrounded by inspiration from the magnificent scenery and nature of Killarney National Park, in South West Ireland

Their home is Muckross House, which is the focal point for visitors to the park. Their team of craftspeople, led by Master Weaver John Cahill, design and produce ranges for both ladies and gents, including:

Incredibly soft scarves that are individually woven on 200-year-old Hattersly looms; stylish and functional headwear from tweed cloth that can be worn alone or with our ponchos and capes; and colorful scarves, stoles, capes, and rugs made from premium yarns such as wool, mohair, and alpaca.

Mucros Weavers complement their ranges with ladies and gents tweed headwear in both traditional and contemporary styles. In recent times, they have also introduced ladies capes and gents waistcoats in tweeds to match this headwear.

Retailers should visit Mucros Weavers for purchasing details.

Telephone: + 353 (0) 64 667 0156 or + 353 (0) 64 663 4526

Email: weaving@muckross-house.ie

Top stores stocking Mucros Weavers items throughout North America are listed here on IrishCentral’s Store Locator, including the following recommended Irish stores at Pearl River NY, Bethlehem PA, Mohegan Lake, NY, and Weston, MO.

Danu Gallery

Address: 39 E. Central Avenue, Pearl River, NY 10965

Website: thedanugallery.com; Facebook

As the new owners of The Danu Gallery in Pearl River NY, Karen and Kasey Curran are excited to embark on a new journey in the world of Celtic trade.

This mother and daughter team acquired the shop in September of 2017, after Karen had accompanied previous owners Isabel and Audrey Haley throughout their last year of ownership to multiple trade shows and in day-to-day tasks in the small shop on Central Avenue.

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, shop here for all your special needs to make the day even more special!

Visitors to Danu Gallery leave five-star reviews and offer glowing feedback such as:

“A great shop in Pearl River for unusual and memorable gifts” - Karen Thayer Reina

“Love this store. It's my go-to for birthday, hostess and baby gifts! And of course gifts for myself, just because. Great selection, great service. I highly recommend.” - Noreen O'Grady McMullan

Donegal Square

Address: 534 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Website: donegalsquare.com

Neville Gardner, proprietor of Donegal Square and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub, has built a hub of Celtic culture in the Lehigh Valley, on Main Street in historic Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

For 35 years, they have served customers ranging from expats in search of authentic products from home, to people connecting with their Celtic heritage. Donegal Square offers the best from Ireland and the British Isles, specializing in authentic, artisanal products from Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Although Donegal Square carries products from several Celtic lands, they are often referred to as “the Irish store”. They admit that they do give in to the “shamrockery” at St. Patrick’s Day, and the shop and pub embrace the holiday wholeheartedly. Bethlehem “paints the town green” with fun activities, including the annual Parade of Shamrocks hosted by the Celtic Cultural Alliance.

In 2018, Neville introduced a “trad fest” to Bethlehem for St. Patrick’s Day. The Failte Festival was created (“failte” being the Irish word for “welcome”), an evening of traditional Irish music, dancing, and piping. In 2019, it expanded to three days, and they are now embarking on Failte Festival 2020, from March 13-15!

Visit them at St. Patrick’s Day, or any time, to find your Celtic favorites and feel their warm Irish welcome!

The Celtic Ranch

Address: 404 Main Street, Weston, MO 64098

Website: celticranch.com

The Celtic Ranch is not your typical Irish store. Located in historic Weston Missouri, only 35 minutes from downtown Kansas City, the Celtic Ranch helps people celebrate their Celtic heritage with imported and signature clothing, jewelry, and gifts. In the tradition of Irish hospitality, they offer complimentary tea seven days a week and also have the midwest's largest selection of Irish whiskeys, single malt scotch, and small-batch bourbon and ryes. They sell "liquid sunshine” by the sample shot or the bottle. Visit their special collection at celticranch.com. Slàinte!

For a large Mucros Weavers range of ponchos, men's tweed vests, trinity caps (kids and adults), Kenmare capes, tweed wallets, Trinity patch caps, waxed Kerry caps, or a collection of scarves and more - see their Mucros Collection at Celtic Ranch.

Failte Imports

Address: 113 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY 40507

Website: lexirish.com

Every March, Fáilte helps organize Lexington's St. Patrick's Day Festival. Failte Irish Imports opened its doors on December 12, 2001. Liza Betz, a native of Dublin, Ireland, moved to Kentucky in 1996 and realized that she herself and fellow expats missed a lot of products from home. She opened Failte with the thought of providing good sausages and tea to people just like her, but was nicely surprised that Failte was filling a culture niche for Irish Americans living in Kentucky. So she started importing more products to fill their needs, also. Today, Failte has a large selection of food, fragrances, Belleek China, Aran sweaters, Celtic jewelry and much, much more.

Liza also brings her customers home to Ireland with her: she organizes tours every October.

Check out her website for St Patrick's Day Specials, and your Mucros Weavers collections.