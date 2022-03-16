The House of Lor collection has been inspired by Ireland’s rich tapestry of history culture, art, and folklore.

They invite you to journey with them through time and to explore all the symbols and stories that make Ireland unique.

Designed and crafted in Ireland, every piece from the House of Lor collection is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, to certify that each piece of jewelry has been made with rare Irish gold from the mine in County Tyrone.

Here are just some of the uniquely Irish pieces you can find at House of Lor:

Claddagh Ring

Crafted with love in Ireland from sterling silver and Irish rose gold, set with a vibrant green cubic zirconia stone heart. The Claddagh ring is a symbol of love, loyalty, and friendship as well as a connection to the Irish heritage.

Ninth Wave

In Irish Mythology the Ninth Wave is the barrier that separates the Earthly World from the ‘Otherworld’. The legends told of a mystical place beyond the West Coast of Ireland, far out across the sea. This Island was invisible to the naked human eye and only accessible if you managed to survive the Ninth Wave’s mighty onslaught.

Today, the Irish Sea’s magnificence on the West Coast of Ireland is referred to as the Wild Atlantic Way. The Irish Sea’s wave patterns and colors are intrinsic to the design inspiration of the Ninth Wave Collection.

Love Shamrock

Love Shamrock is a unique jewelry collection that comes in a variety of earrings, pendants, and rings, crafted from 9-carat yellow and white gold with rare Irish rose gold and diamonds.

The Shamrock is the national flower of Ireland and was originally associated with the Celtic goddess Anu. The three leaves represent her as the maiden, the mother, and the crone of Ireland.

Tree of Life

Part of the heritage collection, the Tree of Life earrings are the perfect way to honor your Irish ancestors. The earrings are designed with a trinity knot made from rare Irish rose gold celebrating the strength to grow and the wisdom to flourish.

Ancient Celts believed they came from the trees and regarded trees as living, magical beings that provided food, shelter, and life. The Tree of Life represents the roots and branches of a tree woven together without end, showing the continuous cycle of life on earth. In recent years, the Tree of Life has come to symbolize harmony and balance.

