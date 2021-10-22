Gifting experts since 1982, Carrolls Irish Gifts are here to help you find the perfect present for your loved ones and friends with their extensive gift guide.

For nearly forty years, Carrolls Irish Gifts have been the home to a range of local Irish makers and famous Irish brands including Guinness Official Merchandise, Westend Knitwear, Butlers Chocolates, Solvar Jewelry, and many more.

Discover traditional Irish clothing from their Aran Knitwear collections. Add a sparkling jewelry piece to your collection from their Celtic Jewelry ranges. Send someone a taste of Ireland with their mouth watering Irish Food Baskets. Explore their Guinness merchandise range with gifts and clothing, for him and for her. Or perhaps personalize a timeless gift with their popular engraving service.

Guinness - For a lover of the “black stuff”, the Official Guinness Merchandise range has something for everyone. Let him feel a connection to his strong Irish roots with a Guinness stitched cream knitted crew neck sweater or a black and white short sleeve rugby shirt designed with a gold harp crest.

One of our favorites from the collection includes the “Official Guinness Home Bar Pack With Mats, Glasses, Towel & Cards”, which has everything you need to create the perfect experience of enjoying the delicious taste of Guinness from the comfort of your home.

Aran Knitwear - If you're looking for something quintessentially Irish to keep him warm throughout the winter, Aran Knitwear is a great choice! Crafted using traditional weaves and patterns that have been passed down through generations of skilled craftspeople, it's as authentically Irish as it is timelessly stylish. Made from the finest Merino wool,

Aran knitwear features the traditional cable and diamond knitting patterns. The cable pattern is said to bring fruit to your efforts and the diamond brings success, luck, and wealth to the wearer. A great choice for any man's wardrobe and makes for a thoughtful gift

Celtic Jewelry - The range includes the finest Irish Celtic symbols, Claddagh, Trinity Knot, Shamrock, and Tree of Life. From dazzling rings to exquisite necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and charms.

Gift her a piece of Irish treasure with the Tara Brooch, a Celtic Cloak brooch from 700 AD that can be seen in the National Museum of Ireland. A perfect Irish gift and a nice way for her to always have a part of home close at all times when she wears this stunning brooch.

Beauty - Carrolls’ Self Care Gifts have everything she will need for the most relaxing at home spa experience.

Choose from a range of products including the “Home Spa Experience Luxury Skincare Christmas Gift Set For Her”. From a beautifully scented candle made with natural wax to a gorgeous bar of lemongrass soap, this little box of luxury is sure to please. Wrapped in a lovely string and sorted into one compact box, it would be a lovely surprise to find this hiding under the tree!

Aran Knitwear - The Aran Knitwear clothing for women comes in

stylish sweaters, ponchos, hooded coats, and more.

Our favorite are the cozy Aran Knitwear slippers, which she is sure to be grateful for on a chilly winter’s day. These woolen clouds are perfect to wear by the fireplace while sipping on some delicious hot chocolate.

For someone who likes a bit of everything, you can shop Carrolls’ Gift Baskets. From their “Winter Wardrobe Christmas Gift Set For Her” to their “Man Of Aran Scarf & Patchwork Hat Christmas Gift Set For Him” and much more.

Their Christmas gift baskets are filled with iconic Irish treats and is ideal for someone missing home or fondly recalling a trip to Éire. Opening this gift basket will truly be a moment to treasure, although making the decision of where to start can certainly be difficult!

Make your present extra special this year with a thoughtful holiday message. Carrolls Irish Gifts can add your words of good wishes to a range of their products, including jewelry pieces, Irish reg plates, and on Guinness’ pint glasses.

