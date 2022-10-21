Aran Sweaters Direct source and use only the finest quality materials so you can enjoy a special and cozy sweater, cardigan, throw, or home accessory.

Aran Sweaters Direct's story began over a century ago on the North West coast of Ireland in Galway and Donegal in 1888. As a husband and wife team running the business, Karen and Stuart McGrath's families have been involved in the Irish tweed, craft, and design business for over four generations. Based in Dublin, they travel around Ireland sourcing only the finest yarns and natural fibers.

Aran Sweaters Direct is proud to evolve and nurture this heritage Irish design collection with sustainability at the core of their business and deliver this classic product to your doorstep worldwide. They also offer free and fast shipping from their New York based warehouse.

Ladies Aran Knitwear

Nothing quite like an actual Aran Sweaters design combines elegance, coziness, and rich Irish heritage. Aran Sweaters Direct offers a wide range of Ladies Aran Sweaters and styles to stay cozy and stylish during this fall and winter. Their Cable Knit Crew Sweater is the ideal choice for a feminine, sporty twist on the classic Irish crew neck sweater. While their Aran Cable Knit Coatigan is made from 100% Merino wool and will keep you insulated and comfortable outside in the chilly weather.

Men's Aran Knitwear

Aran Sweaters Direct has a style of Men's Aran Sweaters to fit all tastes and provides a wide selection of Aran sweaters, Aran cardigans, Troyer, Aran jackets, Irish sweaters, and fisherman sweaters.

Aran Wraps, Ponchos, Capes & Shawls

Wool capes and wool shawls are the ideal accessories for women who like to add drama and chicness to their everyday fall and winter wear appearances. Include the Aran Sweaters Direct lambswool shawl in your wardrobe for a classic, universally wearable piece of clothing. Available in a variety of colors, the shawl can also be worn as a cozy scarf if rolled up.

Irish Wool Throws & Blankets

Aran Sweaters Direct provides a magnificent range of merino, cashmere, mohair, and lambswool products in their Irish blanket line. Their Irish blankets are a simple and stylish way to provide warmth to your house or outdoor space, whether draped over your shoulders or the arm of a sofa. The ideal genuine Irish present for a cherished friend or family member.

For more information and to shop the full range of Aran Sweaters Direct products, check out their website. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.