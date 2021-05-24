Many things at The Tinker’s Cart are green but the future is looking rosy. A purveyor of all things Irish for over 20 years and going strong.

The Tinker's Cart is truly the little Irish shop that could. Established in 1997 the business has weathered many storms and has grown and expanded despite the current climate.

The store is located in the Worcester Public Market right in the heart of Massachusetts. A multi-vendor, food-oriented marketplace in the European tradition, featuring a wide variety of locally owned small businesses.

Residing in a spectacular new building located right on legendary Kelley Square, in the center of Worcester’s Canal District. Owner Cheryl Hughes moved the store to this new location shortly before the pandemic took hold. Bouncing back and welcoming customers again the shop is thriving.

"We were lucky to have a strong website presence," explains owner Cheryl Hughes. "The circumstances forced us to pivot and adapt to serve our customers. We started by shipping and delivering the Irish products our customers knew and loved. This led to developing and implementing a subscription box service. Our Bits & Bobs and Snack & Craic boxes have been a huge hit with subscribers all over the country".

You can choose from the Snack & Craic box, the Bits & Bobs box, or the very popular Eire Wear tee shirt club for Himself or Herself.

Their Bits & Bobs box will contain a wonderful selection of hand-picked treasures. We will thoughtfully select items that compliment each month's themed box.

While the Snack & Craic box will deliver a taste of Ireland right to your doorstep. From the creamy delicious chocolate to the savory crisps your taste buds are in for a delightful surprise. Don't forget the tea....you will be able to sample an assortment of teas too!

The Tinker's Cart is proud to support small craft people and businesses in both the US and Ireland. Each box is carefully curated and each month includes quality Irish and Irish-themed products. You can order a one time gift box at the great price of $29.95 or save 10 % with a subscription.

"We can't believe how successful the boxes are. We also do many individual boxes made to order for birthdays, anniversary, weddings, and baby amount others,” says Cheyrl.

Read what customers are saying about their Tinker's Cart subscription box:

"My sister and I had a great time and kept pulling out more and more fun things, it was the Mary Poppins carpetbag of boxes! The gorgeous runner (and it’s reversible!) was on the table before we even cleared the box off. I have great plans for the shamrock scarf. There was so much fun packed into this box and plenty for us to wear and decorate the house for the holiday."

"We loved the box. I left the Craic box on my desk and one by one when everyone came home they were intrigued. We couldn’t open [the box] until everyone was home so the anticipation got to everyone who was waiting. We got a good laugh when we were taking the items out of the box, then they started fighting over who wanted what."

"I have been receiving the Bits & Bobs subscription box for three months as a birthday gift from my daughter. I have been anticipating each box delivery and opening, as I knew the items [that are] curated are very thoughtfully chosen. The value and quality of items have been amazing each time. Thank you again for such lovely items, and your talented and cheery presentation."

To learn more about The Tinker's Cart, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest. You can email Tinker's Cart via info@tinkerscart.com or via Facebook messenger.

Tinker's Cart, Worcester Public Market,152 Green St, Worcester, MA 01606. Tel: +1 978-618-0004.