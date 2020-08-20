Boru's Damhasa collection "dances" with movement, combining modern jewelry design with the ancient symbol of Celtic knots.

Boru Jewelry's remarkable range of dancing stone pieces includes a diverse choice of splendid styles. The word "damsha" means "dance" as Gaelige (in Irish). Each piece in the collection dances with movement creating a shimmering display.

The Damsha collection includes both trinity and Claddagh jewelry. The trinity knot is the most well-known Celtic knot. In the Christian faith, the three points of the Trinity knot represent the father, son, and Holy Spirit. These knots are complete loops that have no start or finish and are said to represent eternity. The trinity knot represents loyalty, faith, friendship, and love.

However, to the Celts, the trinity know meant many things. This included the mind, body, spirit; earth, sea and sky, and the beginning, middle, and end. Therefore representing continuity. The trinity knot also symbolizes life, death, and rebirth.

Celtic Trinity knots like this, features in both ancient and modern Celtic art. It evokes the Celtic interpretation of the three realms of material existence: earth, water, and sky. The symbol also portrays the three Celtic worlds: the spiritual world, the present world, and the celestial world.

History of Boru jewelry

Boru Jewelry, creators and suppliers of Dublin-made jewelry was founded in 2003 but its origins date back to the mid-1980s when the Irish company produced coat of arms jewelry. Their passion for Ireland has been at the company's center from the start.

Fittingly the company is named after Brian Boru, the last High King of Ireland, a patron of the arts and learning, who presided over a period of great craftsmanship of jewelry, manuscripts, and stone masonry.

Boru Jewelry is now a household name in Irish jewelry and has designed high-profile pieces for big names such as President Barack Obama and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as being used in the hit series Vikings.

