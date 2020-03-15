Looking for the best St. Patrick’s Day gifts? We’ve got you covered with top vendors and stores.

Whether it’s Ireland hockey jerseys, caps and scarves, Guinness rugby tops, t-shirts and merchandise, a bodhran and the best Irish music, classical Irish jewelry, warm Irish luxury throws, or the Bailey & Brooke giftware range, one company has been supplying the Irish and Celtic stores across USA and Canada for the past 30+ years.

The James Trading Group has been serving the United States and Canada since 1989. They are a manufacturer and distributor of Irish clothing and goods, with exclusive rights to a wide variety of high-quality specialty goods such as:

Guinness Official Licensed Merchandise. Guinness is a worldwide brand synonymous with Ireland. The Guinness name is always associated with quality, style, and heritage, which makes it a perfect brand for clothing and merchandise. They also offer unique Irish jewelry by James, Croker authentic Irish clothing apparel featuring “IRELAND,” Waltons Irish music instruments and music publications, and the luxurious Simply Birch range of throws, which draw on inspiration from the beautiful surroundings of Ireland.

In addition, the Bailey & Brooke giftware line is a market leader in high-end design and excellent quality, creating contemporary and classical collections within the giftware, jewelry and homeware sectors within the US market.

Interested new stockists can contact the James Trading Group Sales Team on (914) 345-1550 or sales@thejtg.com.

Website: www.thejtg.com

Top stockists listed here, on IrishCentral's Store Locator.

Find deals galore in time for St. Patrick’s Day at these unique Irish Stores:

Celtic Aer Gift Shop

Address: 1451 Strawberry Rd, Mohegan Lake, NY 10547

Website: www.celticaer.com

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at Celtic Aer Gift Shop, with top collections to choose from. Celtic Aer Gift Shop is conveniently located on the sunny southwest corner of Route 6 and Strawberry Road in Mohegan Lake, NY (about half-way between the Cortlandt Town Centre and J.V. Mall) and they're open year-round to fulfill your every Irish need!

From Celtic jewelry to Irish pottery to Aran sweaters, Celtic Aer Gift Shop carries both the traditional as well as the more modern of Irish imports. If it's Irish food you're craving, they've got you covered. They carry everything from strong Irish tea, cookies, and biscuits, to candy, jams, and brown bread mix, to bacon and sausages, and much more!

For St. Patrick’s Day, they are a must-stop for Croker Irish jerseys and IRELAND rugby shirts, Guinness t-shirts, aprons and merchandise, Walton’s bodhráns and all your Irish music needs.

Here’s what shoppers had to say:

“Very pleasant staff who are always smiling and helpful. Perfect place to find that unique gift”

“So many wonderful items to be found in this beautiful store. It’s a local gem!”

Faith & Begorra

Address: 40 Broadway, Denville, NJ 07834

Website: www.faithandbegorra.com

March, while synonymous with St. Patrick’s day, is also the start of Communion and Confirmation season. Faith & Begorra are leading Communion dress specialists, with the largest and most complete dress department across the tri-state area.

Faith & Begorrah owner Susan Banks has over 27 years of experience with young children celebrating their First Communion. The shop was started because she herself had trouble finding the right gifts for her own five children when they went through their sacraments. Now, over 27 years later, she has the finest and most complete Communion department in the tri-state area.

She has sent Faith & Begorra dresses to many foreign countries, and families from over 18 states have traveled to Faith & Begorra to pick from their selection. Although it is a small shop, it has a personalized service for each family. Robin, Patricia, Lauren, Kristin, and your host Susan Banks look forward to you coming in with your little one as you journey through this very special time. They want to guide you through having their special day remembered.

Enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day recipe from them in the meantime:

Celtic Treasures

Address: 456 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Website: shop.celtictreasures.com

Celtic Treasures offers one of the largest selections of Irish gifts and imported goods this side of the Atlantic. Celtic Treasures Irish Gift Shop is located in beautiful downtown Saratoga Springs, New York which is home to the Saratoga Race Course and thoroughbred horse racing.

Upon entering, you are treated to the soothing sounds of Irish music, which puts you in the perfect state of mind for further exploration of their incredible selection of Irish gifts.

Customers Paulette Burns and Jill Grottanelli Taylor loved their visits to the store:

“I stop here every time in Saratoga. This past visit, I bought matching Celtic knot wedding rings and the salesperson in the morning and the people in the evening when we had to exchange one could not have been nicer!” said Jill.

“Beautiful store lots of gifts to choose from!! I purchased two beautiful pairs of earrings!! Very nice selection. Can’t wait to visit again!” said Paulette.

Celtic Treasures ships anywhere in the US and Canada, has one of the largest selections of Irish music in the world, and a reputation for being one of the friendliest Irish import stores.

They strive to fill special orders and to give the customers what they want. Check out their special St. Patrick’s Day sale and their latest offerings in Guinness fashion.

O’Meara's Irish House

Address: 3970 Highway 42, Fish Creek, WI 54212

Website: www.omearasirish.com

O'Meara's Irish House brings the best that Ireland has to offer to its customers, featuring traditional Irish woven fashion, and a stunning collection of jewelry from Solvar and Boru. With its picturesque cottage setting at the north end of Fish Creek, Door County, the store continues to draw visitors and locals alike, celebrating 45 years in business this year.

At O’Meara’s this St. Patrick’s Day and spring, you can find the best clothing, giftware, and jewelry available. The majority of their Irish quality giftware and clothing are from master craftsmen who have been designing and creating for decades.

O'Meara's Irish House began in 1999 when Megan O'Meara and family purchased the store from Tom and Rose Murray. They are often asked, what is an Irish store doing in the middle of a Scandinavian area? As it turns out, many Irish settled in Door County originally; not to mention that the majority of their customers travel from Chicago, Milwaukee and beyond. Why not pay a visit to this unique Irish store in Fish Creek, Door County this spring – you won’t be disappointed!

Locate these and more of the best Irish and Celtic stores in the USA and Canada here on IrishCentral’s Store Locator.