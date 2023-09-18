Home to some of the most beautiful golf courses in the world, Ireland is a dream destination for any golf fanatic.

Golf.com just released its list of the Top 100 Golf Resorts in the World for 2024-25, and these five resorts in Ireland have been ranked among the very best globally.

If you're looking to book your next golf vacation in Ireland, make sure to check out the stunning resorts below.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Here are the best golf resorts in Ireland (2024-25), according to Golf.com:

Adare Manor - Adare, Co Limerick

Considered one of the top golf resorts in Ireland, Adare Manor is also one of Europe's most magnificent manor house hotels. The lavish, 840-acre estate, located a 20 minute drive from Shannon Airport, is home to just one golf course, which celebrated golf architect Tom Fazio has recently updated and transformed into a "parkland paradise." The course will host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

The deluxe accommodations feature historically-inspired art and furnishings and marble en-suite bathrooms, and the sprawling resorts offers a range of amenities, including a Michelin star restaurant.

Carton House GC - Maynooth, Co Kildare

Carton House is home to two championship golf courses: the O'Meara and the Montgomerie. Set on 1,100 acres of parkland terrain, each course offers a distinct golf experience. The O'Meara is a classic parkland experience, while the Montgomerie, which has thrice hosted the Irish Open, is a challenging inland links experience.

Originally built in the 18th century, Carton House was once home to the FitzGerald family, the Earls of Kildare, and Dukes of Leinster.

A 25-minute drive away from Dublin, the hotel has 169 bedrooms and suites and a number of restaurants and bars.

The K Club - Straffan, Co Kildare

With its estate dating back to 1832, the K Club is one of the oldest golf resorts in the world. Its two parkland golf courses were designed by the legendary Arnold Palmer. A leading tournament destination, it hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup and the Irish Open in 2016. It also hosted the Irish Open in 2023, and will host again in 2025 and 2027. Guests at the luxurious 550-acre estate can enjoy a number of outdoor activities, including clay-pigeon shooting, archery, horse riding and fishing. The resort also boasts an array of restaurants and bars.

Old Head of Kinsale - Kinsale, Co Cork

Built on a 220-acre diamond of land jutting out over two miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the spectacular Old Head Golf Links puts most other courses to shame. The on-site luxury suites offer incredible views across the golf course to the Old Head Lighthouse and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.

Rosapenna - Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Rosapenna's Old Tom Morris Links opened in 1893, with the hotel opening soon after. The second course at the resort, the Sandy Hill Links, designed by Pat Ruddy, didn't open until 2003. Finally, in 2021, the resort welcomed the highly acclaimed St. Patrick’s Links, designed by Tom Doak. Originally encompassing 36 holes, Doak fashioned an unforgettable 18 hole course over the same tract of land.

Guests of the resort can take advantage of endless outdoor activities, a spa, pool, and sauna, as well as an on-site bar and restaurant.