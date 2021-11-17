For those who like traveling by bus or prefer flying, a travel pillow can enhance your journey experience.

How will you choose the best travel pillow? Given the number of brands currently in the market, it can be challenging to pinpoint one item that perfectly suits you. Remember, all these pillows come in different designs and are made from varying materials.

For instance, buckwheat pillows have a wide range of sizes and designs to match the needs of an adult or a kid, depending on your choice.

With that in mind, this article aims to discuss all the relevant tips that you should consider when planning to purchase a travel pillow for your next trip.

Importance of a travel pillow

But first, why should you carry a travel pillow with you? Here are some reasons:

Provides comfort

The best thing about most travel pillows is the fact that you can use them for just about any relevant purpose. Apart from acting as a headrest, you can use it as an armrest when reading, especially if the seat’s armrest isn’t well-designed.

If you’re one of those people that like sleeping while traveling, then this item should be your trip companion. However, if you still can’t sleep well even after creating your own comfort zone, you might want to try some sleep supplements like Natural Sleep Aid. This will help you fall asleep easily and enjoy the trip as much as you wish.

Prevents fatigue and stiff neck

One issue that many people face after traveling is fatigue due to poor sitting positions. As a traveler, you may also experience a stiff neck because the seat lacked a good headrest.

A travel pillow can prevent this from happening by offering much-needed support. For instance, some brands have included two inflatable sides to help support your neck.

May reduce sleep apnoea

Sleep apnoea is a sleep disorder whose symptoms include loud snoring. Fortunately, there are several remedies to this condition, and the most popular one is the type of pillow you use. With a travel pillow, you can position your neck and head in such a way that the airways are not obstructed.

Which type of pillow fits your needs?

The first important factor you should always consider when purchasing a travel pillow is the type. Here are a few from which you can choose:

Microbead travel pillows: Also known as squishy or bead pillows, these products are hypoallergic and offer great support to various parts of the body. Polystyrene beads are used as the main fillings of these pillows, which give the item even more desirable features. Unfortunately, though, the structure and design of these pillows make them among the least portable. So if you are a light packer, this might not be the best option out there.

Inflatable travel pillows: If you’re looking for a pillow that can be customized to meet your needs, then inflated travel pillows should be among your main options. These products usually come in a U-shaped design. The inflation feature allows you to adjust its firmness to a desirable level to give you the comfort you need.

Memory foam travel pillows: Memory foam pillows and mattresses are among the most popular products in the world of beddings. They are preferred by many people because of their firm nature and the ability to support even the heaviest of weights. Furthermore, the travel pillows designed from these materials are very portable, something that might interest you.

The pillow’s texture and fabric

Have you confirmed all the available types of pillows and are still unsure which to choose? You might want to check their texture and fabric to find one that meets your needs.

But if you treasure your comfort, which most people do, then it’s important to confirm this feature before making any final decision. Plastic inflatable pillows, for instance, may be ideal for some travelers but quite uncomfortable and irritating to the skin.

Neck support and comfort

Another very important feature that should be on your priority list is the neck support and comfort provided by the pillow.

Take memory foam and buckwheat travel pillows, for example. Their designs and firmness favor your neck if you like leaning backward when sleeping or reading your books. As for those who lean forward, neck braces can offer the much-needed support to avoid unnecessary neck aches after a long journey.

Consider its durability

Durability is another factor that you must keep in mind in your shopping adventure.

This is usually determined by the brand and the materials used to make the pillow. There are those reputable brands that are known for producing quality items. For instance, by purchasing a buckwheat pillow, you can be sure that you’re getting a product that’s durable enough to serve you for several trips. A good pillow usually lasts at least two years, after which you’re advised to buy another one.

When it comes to materials, both fillings and pillow covers are important. Still, on buckwheat pillows, they are filled using buckwheat hulls, which are then covered or held together by a natural cotton pillowcase. These materials are among the most durable in the market and can handle any form of pressure.

Finding the best pillow for your next trip can be quite intimidating if you’re shopping for the first time. The fact that there are many brands currently in the market makes it even worse. The tips provided in this article, however, should be enough to simplify the whole process.