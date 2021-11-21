In 2020, the GAA launched a heartbreaking video to mark the centenary of the Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park and pay a touching tribute to the 14 victims who never made it home.

The five-minute video was launched on the GAA's Facebook page on Nov. 11, 2020 ahead of the 100-year anniversary of one of the darkest days in Irish history, which took place during a challenge match between Dublin and Tipperary on Nov. 21, 1920.

The video follows the 14 victims as they make preparations to leave for the match in Dublin and say goodbye to loved ones, while British forces make plans to raid the stadium.

The touching tribute begins with Daniel Carroll, a 31-year-old bar manager from County Tipperary who is shaving at 9 a.m. before his journey up to Dublin, before moving to 44-year-old van driver James Burke from Dublin, who is saying goodbye to his wife and son at 11:15 a.m.

The video proceeds in chronological order; telling each individual story as 3:26 p.m. draws nearer.

At 3:26, the video tells its last story; that of Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan who was gunned down by British forces on that day in 1920.

Hogan was the only player to die in the attack carried out by Auxiliaries and Black and Tans and has since been immortalized in Croke Park by having a stand named after him.

The video then cuts away to each of the victims once more, giving their age and occupation on the day of their deaths.

In honor of the GAA's Bloody Sunday in 1920, the Tipperary and Dublin football teams paid special tribute in November 2020.

Tipperary wore a replica of the jersey worn by Tipperary on Bloody Sunday when they took on Cork in the Munster Football final on November 22, 2020:

In memory of the 14 victims of Bloody Sunday and sending our best wishes to @TippfootballGAA @TipperaryGAA in the Munster Final #NewProfilePic#B100dySunday pic.twitter.com/0M97uFXXjM — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) November 19, 2020

Dublin footballers wore special jerseys that featured the number 14 on the sleeves with the names of the 14 victims. The other Dublin sleeve featured "B100dy Sunday - The GAA Remembers".

Our Senior footballers will wear a special commemorative jersey for Saturday’s Leinster Football Final, to mark the 100th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 💙#B100dySunday pic.twitter.com/M4FU7D7TTE — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 18, 2020

*Originally published November 2020, last updated November 2021.

