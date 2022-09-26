Dublin's historic Moore Street market will be revitalized in coming months, with a call for new street traders to apply for a space in the relaunched market.

In recent years, the number of stalls and traders has diminished at the once vibrant street market. The number of stalls at the city's oldest food market have dropped from over 80 at its height to only 17 today.

Dublin City Council has assigned The Temple Bar Company, a non-profit arts and culture organization, to take charge of revamping the area.

According to FM104.ie, it will run a four day market from Thursday to Sunday on the street.

“Moore Street was Dublin’s premier market destination. It’s world renowned as a market and has been around since the 1880s, and what we are trying to do is attract new traders, new crafters, new people with a cultural interest, back onto the street along with the existing traders,” said Temple Bar Company’s Martin Harte, according to the Irish Independent.

“Some of the traders have been trading for five generations on this fantastic northside space as well as welcoming new traders reflecting a contemporary and culturally diverse Ireland.

“What we need now is people to come to us with their ideas. There’s no idea too bizarre. We want to work with start-up businesses as well. We’ve been doing this for a number of years in Temple Bar with our night market.

"We’ll provide the marquees, the tables, the security, the management, the set-up and the social media and marketing. So people don’t need to invest in capital equipment for this,” he added.

Last week, organizers launched what they hope is a new era for the market with a photocall and musical performances, reported The Irish Times.

Musician Phelim Drew, son of Ronnie Drew of The Dubliners, serenaded nearby traders at the launch of the initiative.

“Myself and my dad used to come here every Christmas… He knew everybody and everybody knew him”, said Drew.

“Anything that opens up the city and gets people out to experience things they wouldn’t ordinarily is great."

Events are also in the works to encourage attendance to the market later in the year.

Frank Lambe, Dublin City Council’s city recovery manager, told The Irish Times: “It’s about improving the attractiveness of Moore Street, to get people coming back and to build the market back to where it was. The city’s a wonderful place; come in and enjoy it – that’s our message."

Anyone interested in trading at the market can contact admin@templebarcompany.com for more information.