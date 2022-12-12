Dublin has been named one of the best European destinations for digital nomads in 2023, placing fifth in a ranking of more than 150 cities.

Holiday rentals marketplace HomeToGo has released a 2023 Workation Index ranking the best destinations across Europe for digital nomads next year.

The 2023 Workation Index is unveiled alongside HomeToGo’s search for its first ever Professional Nomad: a remote or hybrid worker who’ll receive up to three months of free stays in incredible holiday rentals via HomeToGo’s marketplace in order to experience the ultimate workation.

The demand for "workations" is soaring. To help remote working adventurers find ideal destinations for their travels, HomeToGo has researched over 150 European cities to create a ranking of the top spots for workations across the continent.

Looking for locations that offer superlative set ups for travelers working remotely, plenty of things to do and see around the 9-5, plus good value for money, HomeToGo’s 2023 Workation Index takes into consideration the number of coworking spaces per capita, internet speeds, the amount of highly-rated tourist attractions, hours of daylight, and the median price per night per person for holiday accommodation in each city.

Jonas Upmann, Travel Expert at HomeToGo, said: “From seasoned digital nomads to those starting to think about their first trip of this kind, we hope that HomeToGo's 2023 Workation Index will provide plenty of workation inspiration to all types of travelers. It’s clear that workations are here to stay - and with privacy, space, and functional office setups, holiday rentals are the ideal accommodation for this type of travel. We look forward to finding our first ever Professional Nomad to test this out at scale in 2023!”

While the locations of Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona took the top three spots on the index, Ireland's capital ranked fifth on the list.

According to the data, Dublin's median price per night per person for a vacation rental in 2023 is €84.41.

Check out the best locations for digital nomads below.

The Top 10 Destinations for Workations in 2023:

1. Lisbon, Portugal

2. Porto, Portugal

3. Barcelona, Spain

4. Amsterdam, Netherlands

5. Dublin, Ireland

6. Paris, France

7. Madrid, Spain

8. Lyon, France

9. Bristol, England

10. Frankfurt, Germany

For more information on the 2023 Workation Index, visit here.

To sign up for a chance to become HomeToGo’s first ever Professional Nomad and for more information about the opportunity, visit hometogo.de/nomad/en. Submissions opened on December 1, 2022 and will close on January 15, 2023.

