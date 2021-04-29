Trinity Long Room Hub Arts & Humanities Research Institute are hosting two fantastic online events with an array of excellent speakers on Friday, May 7, 2021.

This special centenary joint symposium will address the cultural, political and social legacies of the Irish partition in 1921. The symposium consists of two panels: the first, from Trinity College, Dublin, will discuss the cultural and literary legacies of partition; the second, from Queen’s University, Belfast, will cover the political and social consequences.

Each speaker will present for ten minutes and each, followed by audience Q and A

The first panel titled "Partition and its Legacies: Cultural and Literary Legacies" will be chaired by Ciaran O'Neill and speakers include Stephen O’Neill, Guy Woodward, and Eve Patten.

You can register for this free event on May 7, 2021, 11:00 AM (GMT)/ 06:00 AM (EST) here

The second panel titled "Partition: Political and Social Legacies" will be held straight afterwards. It will be chaired by Cheryl Lawther and speakers include Gladys Ganiel, Katy Hayward, and Olwen Purdue

You can register for this free event on May 7, 2021, 01:30 PM (GMT)/ 08:30 AM (EST) here

When registering please indicate if you have any access requirements, such as ISL/English interpreting, so that Trinity can facilitate you in attending this event. Click here to contact Trinity with any questions you may have about the symposium.