Colm Tóibín, Shamus Khan, and Sucheta Mahajan will discuss whether we can "stop COVID-19 from making social inequality worse than ever?"

Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Research Institute in the latest in the Rethinking Democracy workshop series will discuss "How is inequality exacerbating the COVID-19 crisis worldwide? Can COVID-19 policy be framed to avoid making social inequality worse? How do we prepare for future public health disasters?"

The Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Research Institute's latest in the Rethinking Democracy workshop series, organized in partnership with the Society of Fellows and Heyman Center for the Humanities at Columbia University, has been organized in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

This afternoon they as "Can we stop COVID-19 from making social inequality worse than ever?"

This installment in the series centers on the fact that COVID-19 is not universal. Reflecting fundamental inequalities in our societies, it is hitting some much harder than others. People are dying at very different rates in socially patterned ways.

Speakers will explore issues related to class, gender, race, sexuality, and religion as well as attempts to assign blame and scapegoat.

Looking to the future, they will also discuss the need for a broad project of, and commitment to, equality. The floor will then be open for participants to respond, ask questions and widen the parameters of the conversation.

The speakers are:

Colm Tóibín: an award-winning Irish novelist, short story writer, essayist, playwright, journalist, critic, and poet. His works include Brooklyn (2008), The Empty Family (2010) and The Master (2004). He is currently Mellon Professor in the Department of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University.

Shamus Khan: Chair and Professor of Sociology at Columbia University. He writes on culture, inequality, gender, and elites. In recent response to the school closures, he developed the Youth Remote Learning online platform to engage students who are on hiatus from traditional classrooms.



Sucheta Mahajan: Professor at the Centre for Historical Studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and a former Trinity Long Room Hub Visiting Research Fellow. She works on the history and politics of the twentieth century, movements for social change, connected histories of independence and partition, and the practice of oral and public history.

The workshop will be live-streamed on the IrishCentral's Facebook page at 4:30 – 6pm GMT, Wednesday, May 13, 13 May 2020.