Register now for Trinity Long Room Hub's panel discussion, live on Thurs, Oct 22, 2020, from 7pm IST.

On the 10th anniversary of its launch and over 370 years since the outbreak of the 1641 Rebellion, the 1641 Depositions Project celebrates its legacy and impact in a virtual research showcase this Oct 22, 2020. A flagship transdisciplinary digital humanities endeavor, the project has transformed our understanding of how the controversial events of the mid-17th century are recorded and remembered.

Join the Trinity Long Room Hub in recognizing and understanding how the 1641 Depositions project benefited multiple partners and stakeholders within and beyond academia.

The panel discussion will hear from those involved and working in the fields of computer science, education, policy, industry, and the project funders, as well as special guests who launched the project 10 years ago.

This showcase will also mark the forthcoming launch of the final seven volumes of the 1641 depositions in November 2020 by the Irish Manuscripts Commission. The Voices of the Past: Celebrating our Legacy discussion will be hosted by Professor Eve Patten, Director of the Trinity Long Room Hub, and chaired by Professor Jane Ohlmeyer.

Speakers for the Voices of the Past: Celebrating our Legacy include:

- Dr. Mary McAleese, former President of Ireland and Chancellor of Trinity College Dublin, who launched the results of the project in 2010 during her presidency, and will reflect on history and identity, and on the importance of bowing to the past without being bound by it.

- Professor Andrew Thompson, UKRI and University of Oxford, former Executive Chair of the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC, 2018-2020), who will reflect on the Project's impact from the funding perspective.

- Marie Wallace, Data Strategist at IBM, will provide her perspective of the relevance of the 1641 Depositions Project for IBM and her own experience with working with academia.

- Dr Eamon Darcy, an early modern scholar who worked on the 1641 Depositions Project, will reflect on the development of the educational resources in partnership with Bridge 21.

- Professor Vinny Wade, CEO, and Director of the ADAPT Research Centre, will bring his perspective as a Project partner in computer science.

- Professor John Walters, from the University of Essex, will reflect on the Project's contributions to scholarly and archival research.

The Trinity Long Room Hub is an Arts and Humanities Research Institute in Trinity College Dublin, Ireland.