The Murder Capital is featured in the next episode of the 'Courage' live stream series, presented by Other Voices

The Murder Capital, a post-punk five-piece band from Ireland, will be performing this Tuesday, June 30 at 8 pm IST / 3 pm EST from the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin as part of the ‘Courage’ live stream series from Other Voices in Ireland.

You’ll be able to tune into The Murder Capital’s live performance on Tuesday right here on IrishCentral or over on our Facebook page, courtesy of Other Voices.

About The Murder Capital

If you have ever seen The Murder Capital live, then what will strike you most about the experience is not the heaviness, the bleakness or the rage you might expect, but witnessing a most extreme vision of tenderness.

Their debut album, When I Have Fears, recorded with Flood (PJ Harvey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, New Order etc.), embodies this tenderness; it is a purple bruise on the hard knee of the so-called post-punk resurgence. Released last year it reached a Top 20 chart position in the UK, and a #2 position in their native Ireland as well as further critical success internationally, including a full 5 stars from The Guardian. Produced by Flood (PJ Harvey, New Order, Foals) the album features all four singles from the band so far, 'Feeling Fades', 'Green & Blue', 'Don't Cling To Life' and 'More Is Less'. All received significant radio support, including A-listings at BBC 6 Music and support from Annie Mac at Radio 1 for whom the band recorded one of the last live sessions before the lockdown began in March. That Radio 1 session, including their spectral cover of FKA Twigs’ “Cellophane” was released as the “Live From BBC Maida Vale EP” in early May.

The debut album from the Dublin quintet (comprising of James McGovern, Gabriel Paschal Blake, Diarmuid Brennan, Damien Tuit and, Cathal Roper) is, in all its boyish innocence and vulnerability, a coming of age album. “When you get to your teens you begin to feel like you’re playing catch up with your inner child. You have to dismantle all the shit that was put into your parent's brains and given to you.”

Something as small as questioning why at six years old your hands were clasped in prayer becomes a quiet revolution. The suicide of a close friend led not only to the birth of the band’s name but to the philosophy of the entire album, “every single one of those lyrics relates back in some way to his death”.

Discovering the work of photographer Francesca Woodman, was also a significant touchpoint. “The biggest impression it left was relating to the loneliness of her photos. That sense of being completely on your own, but also taking solace in the beauty of the work as well.”

After the new EP and following their biggest UK and European tour yet earlier this year, selling out every show including their headliner at London’s The Electric Ballroom, the band has spent time during the lockdown working on ideas ahead of their as-yet-untitled second album.

You can learn more about The Murder Capital on their website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

About ‘Courage’ from Other Voices

‘Courage’ is a new project that delivers uplifting, inspiring performances from brilliant artists to the public during the COVID-19 crisis. Courage will beam these performances directly into homes across the nation, from a number of iconic cultural locations. Its goal is to provide essential cultural output during this period. Music collapses distance in this time of isolation, it gives us courage, consolation, and brings us together.

Performances will take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights and will be made available worldwide, free of charge, thanks to the support of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, RTÉ, and IMRO. Courage series one is currently being shown on RTÉ 2 Thursdays at 23:30.

Speaking of the project Minister Madigan said: “Building on the phenomenal success of the original Courage program with a reach of over 2.7m, I am delighted to support this new initiative of live-streamed performances from some of our best-known heritage sites.

"The outpouring of wellbeing created by the first series of performances will no doubt be carried through Courage 2 and reminds us that culture lifts us up beyond circumstance and challenges and is vital to the core of our collective humanity.”

IMRO Chief Executive Victor Finn said: “In times of crisis we often turn to music creators and artists for their unique ability to interpret and reflect on the world in which we live. Music is a collective experience that can overcome physical distance and is the perfect antidote to the growing sense of alienation and isolation we have all felt in recent times – even more so, now we are being asked to actively practice social distancing.

"The Other Voices’ Courage series brings some of our finest Irish music creators to the world stage from a number of unique locations around Ireland in what we hope will be inspiring and unforgettable performances.”

Other Voices founder and director Philip King said: “We are delighted to present this second season of Other Voices Courage as part of the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is about bringing people together through music and recognizing the essential and powerful contribution that artists continue to make to our lives. We are inspired by the response here in Ireland and globally to the first season of Other Voices Courage, and our artists and crews have helped to bring beauty, solace, strength and a sense of belonging to people at this time of national and global crisis - is ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine.

"The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has played a leading and imaginative role in making it possible for our artists and crews to work together to create and present Other Voices Courage.”

Courage has been curated by the team that produces Other Voices and is funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, RTÉ, and IMRO.

In order to comply with the protection of public health, the Courage project has been designed to minimize travel, contact, and proximity for performers and crew. Producers are using the same protocols as film and television crews who continue to work and provide essential public service during this pandemic. This means using rigorous procedures and processes that comply fully with the Irish Government's regulations and restrictions.

Because of public health regulations, there can be no live audience in the locations where we film the artists, and the only people in the locations will be artists and strictly essential crew.

You can learn more about Other Voices on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.