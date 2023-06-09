TG4 will broadcast the 50th All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final live on Sunday, August 13.

The 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will begin on Sunday, June 11 with five fixtures in the Intermediate grade and conclude with a triple-header of Finals, including the historic 50th All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football decider, at Croke Park on Sunday, August 13.

Championship sponsor TG4 will broadcast 15 of the games live.

The LGFA and TG4 have also confirmed that all games not being televised in the TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be available to view via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal.

On Monday, May 29, stars from the competing counties gathered at Croke Park on to officially launch the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

The captains of the 1974 All-Ireland Senior Final teams – Tipperary’s Kitty Ryan-Savage and Offaly’s Agnes Gorman – joined current players at the launch.

The very first All-Ireland Senior Final, won by Tipperary, was played in Durrow, County Laois, in 1974.

TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo lead anchor Máire Ní Bhraonáin was joined at Durrow Castle recently by Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry), Maria Reilly (Mayo), Aimee Mackin (Armagh) and Niamh O’Sullivan, from TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath, for a promotional photoshoot.

Intermediate representatives Síofra Ní Chonaill (Clare) and Amy Hamill (Monaghan) were also present, alongside Junior players Claire Dunne (Sligo) and Ruth Bermingham (Carlow), to help launch the 2023 championships.

The 50th year of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, which was founded in Thurles on July 18, 1974, will officially commence on July 18, 2023.

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, commented: “As we prepare to enter the 50th year of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, August 13th at Croke Park will be an historic day, as we will crown our All-Ireland Senior champions for a 50th time.

“There have been some outstanding moments of history throughout the previous 49 Senior Championship campaigns and countless legends created. As we prepare for our 50th Senior Championship season, we can look ahead to what looks like a wide-open race, with a number of contenders starting the TG4 All-Ireland series with a genuine sense that they can finish it with the Brendan Martin Cup."

The fixtures for the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate, and Junior Championships have now been confirmed.

There will be two live TG4 games from each round of the Senior Championship during the group phase, along with all four Senior Championship quarter-finals, both Senior Championship semi-finals, and the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals, according to the LGFA.

The 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will commence over the weekend of June 10/11, with five Intermediate fixtures down for decision.

The TG4 Senior Championship is due to get underway on Saturday June 17, with the Junior Championship roaring into life on Sunday June 18.

The 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals will be played as a double-header at Semple Stadium in Thurles, County Tipperary, on Saturday July 29.

The 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Finals will be staged as a triple-header once again at Croke Park on Sunday August 13, with the Junior Final at 11.45am, followed by the Intermediate decider at 1.45pm and the Senior Final at 4pm.

2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championship groupings:

Senior:

Group A: Mayo, Armagh, Laois

Group B: Donegal, Meath, Waterford

Group C: Dublin, Kerry, Cavan

Group D: Cork, Galway, Tipperary

Intermediate:

Group A: Kildare, Leitrim, Louth

Group B: Clare, Tyrone, Offaly, Wicklow

Group C: Roscommon, Wexford, Monaghan

Group D: Antrim, Longford, Westmeath

Junior:

Group A: Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Down

Group B: Derry, Carlow, London, Fermanagh

Peil na mBan Beo will be available to audiences globally on the TG4 Player at https://www.tg4.ie/en/player/watch-live/home/ and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App.