The US Ireland Summit is being held as a precursor to the European Economic Summit, which will be hosted in Mount Falcon Estate and Ashford Castle, Mayo, Ireland in June 2022.

Six months into the Biden-Harris Administration, we have already seen great strides being made to rebuild and strengthen the relationships between the island of Ireland, the EU, and the US.

The summit will bring together a global audience of business executives, political leaders, economists, and media to host productive and informative conversations around the impact of stronger US-Ireland relations and examine how these will act as a catalyst for opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.

On July 1 the distinguished speakers will reflect upon the progress made to date, and the work to be done going forward in a number of key areas, including;

- Deepening the US-Irish business trade relationship and strengthening FDI links

- Tax stability and measures being taken on both sides of the Atlantic to grow and sustain opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses

- Solidifying Ireland’s unique position as a global bridge between the US, Europe, and the Rest of the World

- Post-Brexit stability and rebuilding EU-UK-US relations

- The US and Ireland's role in maintaining the stability of Northern Ireland

- How leadership are addressing global issues such as diversity and climate, that will impact the next generation of leaders

Speakers include:

- An Taoiseach Micheál Martin

- Former Irish Taoiseach, Enda Kenny

- Minister Simon Coveney T.D., Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

- Governor Martin O’Malley, Former Governor of Maryland

- Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UN

- Ambassador Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States

- Ronan Dunne, Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Verizon Consumer

- Frances Fitzgerald, Member of the European Parliament and Vice President of the EPP Group

- Liam Lynch, Founder and Managing Partner at Studio VC and Chairman Irish Studio

- Seamus Coffey, Irish economist and media contributor and Former Chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC)

- Brian Hayes, CEO, Banking & Payments Federation Ireland

- Rory Montgomery, Ireland’s former Permanent Representative to the European Union

- Caitriona Fottrell, President, and CEO, The Ireland Funds America

- Marjorie Chorlins, Senior Vice President, European Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

- Maura Kelly, US Businesswoman, Equality Advocate and Broadcaster

- Kevin Maughan, Founder and CEO, UrbanVolt

A special report will be published alongside the inaugural US-Ireland Summit, both in print as a collector’s glossy magazine and digitally as an interactive digital publication.

The report will feature the key themes from the Summit, as well as presenting in-depth interviews with some of the main business and political contributors from the event.

