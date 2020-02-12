Celebrate all things Irish at the annual St. Patrick’s Fest, in Chicago, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The celebration is one of Chicago’s largest St. Patrick’s Day events and takes place under one roof at the Irish American Heritage Center (IAHC).

The celebration follows the downtown Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade and runs from 1pm to midnight and features traditional and contemporary Irish music, dance, food and drink for purchase, children’s activities and an Arts and Craft Fair, with vendors selling Irish gifts. Visit the Library, Art Gallery and Museum for programming and exhibits, such as Irish language lessons, a genealogy workshop, and a book sale.

Attendees can park near the building or be directed to a remote lot and take a free shuttle to the IAHC from 2pm to midnight. Tickets are $15 for adults or $12 for advance purchase through March 12. Children 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking below, calling the IAHC office at 773-282-7035, ext. 10 or at the IAHC Office.

SCHEDULE

1pm-2:30pm-TBA

3pm-5pm-Tim O’Shea and Friends

3:30-Shannon Rovers

5:30pm-7pm-Tadhg Hickey

7:30pm-9pm-One of the Girls

9:30pm-11:30pm-The Chancey Brothers

Erin Room

6pm-7:15pm-Mulligan Stew

7:45pm-9:15pm-The Joyce Boys

9:45pm-11pm-Whiskey Mick

Mayfair Theatre

1:30pm-Irish Heritage Singers

2:30pm-Rebecca McCarthy School of Dance

3:30pm-Mulhern School of Irish Dance

4:30pm-Irish Music School of Chicago

5:30pm-Trinity Irish Dancers

6:30pm-Mullane Godley School of Irish Dance

Room 304

1pm-4pm-Trinity Irish Dance Lessons

Room 309

1:30pm-Murphy Roche Irish Music Club

3:30pm-Shepherd School of Irish Music

4:30pm-Irish Music School of Chicago

5:30pm-Mark Piekarz

6:30pm-The Gaels

7:30pm-Patrick Cannady and Friends

St. Patrick’s Celebration – 3/17

On Tuesday, March 17, the St. Patrick’s Day fun continues with the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Mass is celebrated at 10:30am and the party begins at Noon. Join us for music, dance, food and drink for purchase and face painting for kids. The party is from 12pm-11pm and tickets are $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free.



Tickets can be purchased by clicking below, calling 773-282-7035, ext. 10 or at the IAHC Office.

SCHEDULE

10:30am-Mass

12pm-1:30pm-Tim O’Shea and Friends

1:45pm-Trinity Irish Dancers

2pm-3:30pm-Dooley Brothers

3:30pm-Shannon Rovers

4pm-6pm-The Chancey Brothers

6:15pm-O’Hare School of Irish Dance

6:30pm-8pm-TBA

8:30pm-10pm-St. Stephen’s Green

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.