Are you the smartest quiz lover in Boston? Is your New York Irish family competitive? MyIrishDate's live Irish Trivia Quiz is bringing a little challenge and a lot of craic to Saturday nights on lockdown.

MyIrishDate's live Irish Trivia Quiz is bringing the fun of a good Irish pub quiz straight into our homes, as we all stay safe at home. Sign up now and the first 100 will receive a 50% off their registration! Why not invite a friend to join in the fun!

Gather your clan and get involved! Join us on May 2nd, 2020, live at 9pm EDT (NYC) / 8pm CDT (Chicago) to compete in this live Irish Trivia Quiz.

Think you're the master of Irish music? The king of Irish craic? This fun, but challenging quiz, will have you hooked.

To celebrate the exciting launch of MyIrishDate, a platform for meeting like-minded people of Irish and Irish American descent in the US, they have introduced this virtual Irish Trivia Quiz. This five-round quiz will test your knowledge of topics including music, history, and pop culture and trivia all guaranteed to be a great laugh.

The MyIrishDate Irish Trivia Quiz has fantastic innovative software allowing limitless people to join the quiz, compete for prizes and top the leaderboard – all in real-time.

Tickets for MyIrishDate Irish Trivia Quiz are $9.99. Sign up here to play.

A donation from the proceeds collected will go directly to the Frontline Responders Fund, who work to ensure that medical professionals across the world are supplied with personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.