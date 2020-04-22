Well, that's your Saturday fun sorted! Test your Irish knowledge with the MyIrishDate craic'ing quiz!

While we all stay safe at home and flatten the curve Saturday nights have not been the same. Irish Date has come up with a fun solution. If we can't go to the pub why not bring the pub quiz to us!

To celebrate the exciting launch of MyIrishDate, a platform for meeting like-minded people of Irish and Irish American descent in the US have introduced the virtual Irish Pub Quiz, one with a distinctively patriotically Irish twist. Join us live at 8pm EDT (NYC) / 7pm CDT (Chicago) / 1am IST (Ireland).

Now you can inject some much-needed craic and culture into your Saturday night routine at home with an interactive live trivia quiz.

How well do you really know the Irish way of life? Do you know your pop stars from your politicians or the difference between Michael Flatley and Michael Collins? What, we beg of you, is a sock of warm potatoes to the throat a cure for?!

This five-round quiz will test your knowledge of topics including music, history, and pop culture and trivia all guaranteed to be a great laugh.

The MyIrishDate Irish Trivia quiz has fantastic innovative software allowing limitless people to join the quiz, compete for prizes and top the leaderboard – all in real-time.

So, we won’t say it’s an easy walk in the park, but it’s no entrance exam to Trinity College either.