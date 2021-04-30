The hugely successful Mayo Day celebrates its seventh year this Saturday, 1 May with an outstanding program of events to be viewed from around the globe.

The flagship TV program, Mayo Day – Ár bPobal, Our People, will broadcast on Mayo Day Saturday, 1 May 2021 at 9:30 pm GMT+1/ 4:30 pm EST on the channel TG4 and the TG4 Player which can be viewed worldwide.

The show will feature the best of Mayo music and culture, conversation and craic showcasing the incomparable beauty of the county. Guest appearances are expected from the Mayo Diaspora in every corner of the world. The standard of musical performances will be exceptional including Matt Molloy of the Chieftains, Laoise Kelly, Billow Wood, Lisa Canny, Chantelle Padden, Tom Doherty and family and more. Patrick Dexter, whose cello performances from rural Mayo lit up many a dull day in lockdown will also appear.

Speaking about Mayo Day 2021, Martina Hughes, Head of Communications, Mayo County Council, said, “ Mayo Day is a national award-winning campaign that connects with Mayo people around the globe. It is a unique initiative, in that we are the first County that celebrates the achievements of our people, our rich heritage, culture and community spirit on one dedicated day. We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with TG4 in delivering Mayo Day – Ár bPobal, Our People a TV programme that showcases the very best of our County and its people at home and away."

As part of our Mayo Day celebrations, Mayo.ie are launching ‘Home to Mayo 2022’, an initiative that is part of the Global Irish Festival Series.

Home to Mayo will see a month of festivals and events running for the month of May 2022 across villages and towns in the county. The campaign launches for Mayo Day 2021 . so start planning your trip now.

The official website is the home of Mayo Day and will be lighting up the internet with a jam-packed programme of online activities on the day itself.

Everyone is invited to join in, to don the Green and Red, fly the county flag and share how you and yours, at home and abroad, will celebrate the Mayo Day spirit by using the hashtag #Mayo Day.

Tune in to the TG4 player to enjoy the show. To follow the action and stay up to date with news and updates follow #MayoDay on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the official website.