Join experts from the Ulster Historical Foundation as they describe the ins-and-outs of researching your family history this March at the Irish American Heritage Center at 4626 North Knox Avenue, Chicago. No previous genealogy experience is required.

Lecturers Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt will lead a day-long workshop in Irish genealogy, covering such topics as church and land records, The Ulster Plantation: Sources for 17th Century Families, The Great Famine, and Emigration to America and census substitutes and other sources for the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

The Ulster Historical Foundation is a long-established research and publishing agency that provides resources to those discovering Irish and Scots-Irish ancestors.

Irish Genealogy Workshop with the Ulster Historical Foundation is Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9am-5pm and is free. Registration is required, as this event will sell out. To register, click below or call 773-282-7035, ext. 10.

For more visit Irish-american.org/event.

