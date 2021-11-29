Ireland’s most charming city comes alive once more in July 2022, as ‘extraordinary’ descends on its medieval streets.

From 11-24 July 2022, thousands of visitors and locals alike will enjoy the key cultural event on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way: Galway International Arts Festival.

During the two packed weeks, the festival will feature the very best of the performing and visual arts from Ireland and around the world, with an international program of theatre, opera, dance, circus, exhibitions, spectacle, music, comedy, talks, and discussions.

While the full program will be made public in May 2022, the music program has already been announced, with tickets now on sale for live music at the festival’s iconic Big Top on the banks of the River Corrib from Sinead O’Connor, The Flaming Lips, Pixies, Kaiser Chiefs, The Academic, Jon Hopkins and The Stunning.

Take a look at the highlights from Galway International Arts Festival 2021:

Visitors can hear Ireland’s finest traditional musicians and experience exhibitions by internationally renowned and emerging visual artists who have taken up residency in festival galleries.

They can come face–to–face with amazing street spectacle on cobblestone streets, watch the curtain rise and fall on international world premieres before they go on to tour the world, catch new Irish theatre before it goes on to tour the globe, see world-class dance acts, genre-bending opera, stunning visual arts, and top international music acts.

By night, they can eat in top-rated restaurants including a choice of Michelin-starred restaurants, an array of quirky local eateries, and enjoy a fireside drink in Galway’s cozy city–center bars.

They can then retire to a wide offering of accommodation options around the city and wake up to do it all over again.

Galway International Arts Festival is easily accessible from Dublin and Shannon Airports. Visitors to Galway can explore the city’s rich heritage, enjoy spectacular views of Galway Bay, take cruises on the River Corrib or tour out along the Wild Atlantic Way.

They can also soak up the scenery in Connemara, enter another world on the Aran Islands or take in the Cliffs of Moher.

So head to Galway, Ireland next July and experience extraordinary for yourself!

For more information on the Galway International Arts Festival and how you can buy tickets click here. You can also keep up to date with them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.