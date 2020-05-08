On Thursday, May 14, MyIrishDate will put your Irish knowledge to the test at 9pm EDT as Irish friends and families come together online for some free fun and much-need interaction.

The Irish trivia quiz is a general knowledge quiz that's tough enough to challenge the biggest quiz fans and provide a bit of craic for the whole family.

Inject some much-needed craic and culture into your mid-week routine at home with this FREE interactive live trivia quiz, including music, history, and pop culture and trivia all guaranteed to be a great laugh.

How does this virtual Irish trivia quiz work?

It's super easy. One hour before the quiz starts you will be sent the live link.

There are four rounds of questions with a short break in between each round.

The MyIrishDate Irish Trivia quiz has fantastic innovative software allowing limitless people to join the quiz, compete for prizes and top the leaderboard – all in real-time.

Round up your pals and join them on Zoom or a Google Hangout video call to virtually compete in the Irish trivia quiz.

Get ready on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 9pm EDT and setting in for some great Irish craic at home!