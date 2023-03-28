Both Dublin and Auckland are gambling-friendly cities, with magnificent casinos full of thrilling gaming activities.

As gambling regulatory directives differ from one place to another, these two largest cities have their own rules regulating land-based and online gambling.

Dublin, the capital of Ireland laws generally bans casino-style games but permits local online and offshore casinos. The situation in Auckland, the biggest city in New Zealand, is completely different as the laws there allow brick-and-mortar casinos to operate in the country and prohibit interactive casinos. Here's a comparison of the gambling scene in Dublin and Auckland.

Gambling in Auckland

Legislation and Regulation

Auckland is by far the biggest city in New Zealand with picture-perfect and volcanic landscapes. Contrary to Dublin, Auckland gambling laws allow land-based casinos but ban local online gambling. New Zealand gambling-related activities are regulated by the Gambling Act of 2003, which has the power to regulate sports betting, lottery, and horse racing activities for those 18 onwards.

However, the players must be at least 20 to be allowed to play at physical casinos. Although the NZ statute bans online gambling in this territory, Kiwi gamblers are permitted to play at online casinos based outside the country.

Land-Based Venues

There are currently six casinos in New Zealand, and the Gambling Act forbids the establishment of additional ones. Four of these casinos are run by SkyCity Entertainment Group, one of which is located in Auckland, known as SkyCity Auckland.

This gambling venue in Auckland is the largest one, with up to 2,000 real money slots, 150 table games, 1,877 gaming machines, and 240 fully automated table games. SkyCity Auckland is a brick-and-mortar casino perfect for gambling aficionados, with plenty of exciting offerings in a luxurious environment.

New Zealand Online Casinos

The New Zealand Lottery Commission and TAB are the only organizations legally allowed to provide internet gaming services to customers based in New Zealand. Thus, using domestic gambling platforms is prohibited by New Zealand's online gambling regulations.

The good news is that New Zealanders can still access offshore online casinos, as there are no strict regulations to ban these services. As online gambling booms in this country, Kiwis can look for New Zealand casinos online according to their preferences. The renowned gambling sites always look for innovations to provide a superb gaming experience to their customers, including accepting New Zealand dollars (NZD$).

Gambling in Dublin

Legislation and Regulation

Following Irish independence, the first gambling laws were established, under the Betting Act in 1926. In 1956, the Gaming and Lotteries Act came into effect, to ban land-based casinos in the nation, which were still in force at that time.

With the Gambling Control Bill 2013, land-based gambling and betting are still illegal but people can entertain themselves with gambling venues as well as the private clubs available in the country. As for the online gambling sphere, Irish players are allowed to play both online casinos and sports betting.

Land-Based Venues

As stated above, the 1956 laws prohibit land-based gambling and betting in Ireland. Players won’t be expected to see physical casinos. Nonetheless, Dublin hosts the biggest gambling establishments in Ireland, with up to 20 venues that offer common games, including slot machines, blackjack, poker, bingo, and more.

Sports betting is also a perfect option for punters who want to experience thrills. Under the name of “Private gambling clubs”, these venues are the best destinations for those who are in quest of exciting places to enjoy casino games.

Irish Online Casinos

Due to the gambling regulations, Dublin-based gamblers can access a large selection of casino games from both domestically licensed and offshore online casinos. Actually, Irish gambling laws have been amended several times to make them appropriate to the online gambling landscape in the country.

As a result, the competition between the local and foreigner web-based is fierce, with a variety of online casinos that offer outstanding services to catch newcomers and retain the existing ones. The offshore gambling operators that are allowed to operate in Ireland include the UK, Malta, and other popular gambling centres in Europe.

What Is Better?

In an emerging sector like gambling, each country has established its own laws in accordance with the socio-economic situation prevailing in the country. When it comes to land-based gambling in Ireland, many forms of gambling have been regulated for decades in this country, except for local land-based gambling.

In contrast to the Irish legislation, New Zealand bans online casinos on its territory but is more open to offshore online casinos. Therefore, since Dublin is the ideal location for online casinos, and Auckland is popular for its land-based gaming venues, it can be concluded that gambling in these two cities is enjoyable.