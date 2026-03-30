A fundraising draw is offering a luxurious end-of-terrace home on Ireland’s west coast with sweeping coastal views as a prize valued at $420,000. Tickets are on sale now with the big draw taking place on April 7th, 2026. There will be plenty of bonus prizes too, including hotel breaks, 6 Nations Rugby tickets, and an incredible package to this year’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Editor's note: This competition draw took place on April 7. The competition is now closed.

Fancy winning a stunning new home on the West Coast of Ireland? Well, here's your chance. WinAHomeOnGalwayBay.com, in association with Galway GAA, is giving you the opportunity to win a magnificent new property in beautiful Kinvara.

This fantastic home on Ireland’s iconic Wild Atlantic Way boasts breathtaking views of the famous Dunguaire Castle and the Bay, with the world-famous Burren and Cliffs of Moher on its doorstep.

"We are really excited about this fundraising draw and the chance to win an incredible home in one of Ireland’s most popular locations. All proceeds are going to the continued development of facilities for Galway GAA, “said Paul Bellew, Chairperson.

The luxurious end-of-terrace property is within walking distance of the hugely popular seaside village of Kinvara, recognized as one of the most sought-after locations on the West Coast of Ireland. Kinvara is a bustling holiday destination with wonderful shops, bars, and restaurants, and numerous cultural attractions as well as top-class primary and secondary schools. The village is also close to major employment hubs such as Galway, Ennis, Shannon, and Limerick.

“It’s a great opportunity to win an amazing new home worth $420,000 in picturesque Kinvara this coming April and be mortgage-free. It’s a super prize in a fabulous locality, and as they say, it could be you,” added Paul.

To enter, simply log onto WinAHomeOnGalwayBay.com to purchase your ticket. The draw will take place on April 7th. There will also be a number of bonus draws before then, including a fantastic hotel break and tickets, plus accommodation to this year's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Tickets are on sale now at WinAHomeOnGalwayBay.com. For more information, please go to the website or email [email protected].