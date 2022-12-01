Killeigh Community Centre Development Association is running a worldwide fundraiser that will see one lucky winner walk away with keys to a brand-new home.

The “Win a House in Meath” raffle will raise funds for the development of a community center for the people of Killeigh, Co Offaly.

The prize is a stunning 3-bedroom house in Royal Oaks, Enfield, Co. Meath and ideally situated just 30 minutes from Dublin, giving you all the benefits of country living with easy access to the city. Set amidst rolling countryside on the outskirts of the quaint village of Enfield, Royal Oaks delivers the very best of both worlds.

The home is also in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, so you can explore the locations of Irish myths and legends first-hand, visit the many old Irish castles and witness the winter solstice at Newgrange.

With the draw on December 19th, one lucky winner will walk away this Christmas with a brand-new house in Ireland. What a gift that would be! Plus a nice surprise is if you don’t want to win the house, there is a cash alternative of €300,000!

Tickets for “Win a House in Meath” cost €100 each and there are a maximum of 15,000 tickets available to purchase. The raffle is open worldwide and you can find out more information here.

You can keep up to date with the "Win a House In Meath" raffle on their Facebook and Instagram.