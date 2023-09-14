Galway GAA are running an incredible worldwide fundraiser to win an amazing new home in the West of Ireland.

The "Win a Home in Galway" draw will see one lucky winner be given keys to an incredible contemporary apartment worth €300,000. Located in the heart of Salthill village, "No. 7 Cova da Iria" is a first-floor, one-bedroom apartment overlooking Galway Bay.

Tickets are €100 and everybody who enters will also be placed into a bonus draw where you can win extra tickets, great cash prizes, and fantastic weekends away. The draw is expected to take place on October 31, 2023.

The apartment is energy-efficient and blends the cosmopolitan surroundings of Galway City and the Wild Atlantic Way, with a host of amenities on your doorstep. The seaside village of Salthill is close to Galway City and is one of the most desirable residential addresses in the local market.

Known for its vibrant community spirit, Salthill offers a wide range of cafes, bars, and restaurants where you can enjoy a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. If you fancy a change of scenery, you can take a short stroll into Galway City, famed for its culture, cuisine, and craic.

“We are really excited about this draw and asking everybody to kindly support us both at home and abroad for what is a life changing prize. We have ambitious plans for our teams, our clubs, and our facilities,” said Paul Bellew, Chairperson, Galway GAA.

“Just think you could be living mortgage free in one of the most famous cities in the world overlooking Galway Bay."

Galway GAA

Galway is a vibrant city and county with a strong Gaelic Games tradition. The fundraiser will allow them to enhance facilities to ensure the grounds are in excellent condition both in terms of the pitches, but also the ancillary facilities within each grounds. Their ambition is to create a sustainable culture of excellence across all aspects of Galway GAA, both on and off the field.

Tickets are €100 and are on sale at winahomegalway.ie. Keep up to date with the raffle on their Facebook page.