A GAA club in Cavan is raffling off a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dublin City to raise funds for a new state-of-the-art community facility.

Bailieborough Shamrocks GAA is raffling off a one-bedroom apartment in Jervis Place, Dublin 1, at €100 ($116), with several bonus prizes also on offer.

Only limited tickets are available for the big draw, which takes place on St. Patrick's Day next year, while participants will be entered into bonus draws along the way.

The next bonus draw will see one lucky participant scoop up €2,000 ($2,300) in cash if they buy their tickets before November 25.

Tickets for next year's big draw are available to buy online and will give entrants a chance of winning a luxury apartment worth $288,000 with all legal fees and maintenance costs covered by the club for 2022.

The fourth-floor apartment has been redesigned with open-plan living at its core and has been refurbished to the highest standard.

The apartment has immediate access to public transport, including Dublin Bus, the Red Luas Line, and national trains, while it is just a 25-minute taxi ride away from Dublin Airport.

Shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes are also on its doorstep, while several third-level institutions are within a short walking distance.

Bailieborough Shamrocks chairman Gavin Mackey told IrishCentral that the apartment is drenched in natural light due to the presence of a large floor-to-ceiling window in the living area.

"The apartment has been redesigned with open plan living at its core," Mackey said. "There is a wonderful airy living, dining, and kitchen area, ideal for gathering with friends or entertaining.

"The floor-to-ceiling window at the end of the living area, with a balcony door means the entire space is drenched in natural daylight that floods the room. The bedroom and modern bathroom match the brightness and sophistication of the living area."

Only 10,000 tickets are available for the St. Patrick's Day raffle. Click here to buy yours or to find out more.