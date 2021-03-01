This enchanting cottage in Ireland's Sunny South East is the perfect countryside retreat.

Primrose Cottage in Duncormick, County Wexford, is on the market for €275,000 ($330,000) and would be the perfect summer home in Ireland's south-east.

The four-bedroom cottage has been renovated and extended in recent years and now offers the perfect blend of tradition and modern convenience.

The cottage's kitchen is full of modern appliances that don't take anything away from the old-world charm of the property, making you feel like you've taken a step back in time.

Primrose Cottage's living room also features a variety of modern appliances but still retains the character of a traditional Irish cottage thanks to its wooden floor and white-washed stone walls.

Meanwhile, the cottage's four bedrooms are similarly bright and airy thanks to their large windows and white-washed walls, while a 650 sq ft outhouse would make an ideal granny flat or holiday apartment.

The property sits on a 5.5-acre site and offers plenty of space for families with young children and for gardening enthusiasts.

The cottage's garden additionally features a patio area that would be perfect for al-fresco dining.

The property is located just 20 minutes from the shops and restaurants of historic Wexford Town, while the Rosslare Euro Port is just a 40-minute drive away and offers an ideal opportunity for short ferry breaks to France once travel restrictions are lifted.

Primrose Cottage is listed by Brian Wallace Auctioneers and is just a short drive from several beaches.

Click here to find out more.