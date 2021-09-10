A refurbished 100-year-old pub for sale in County Mayo would be perfect for anyone looking to start a small business on Ireland's west coast.

Situated in the picturesque town of Kiltimagh, Kitty McGreals is on the market for €120,000 ($140,000) and represents the perfect opportunity for anyone who ever dreamed of opening their own Irish pub.

The renovated pub retains the charm and character of a traditional Irish pub and features two blazing fires that add to the comfortable and friendly atmosphere.

The pub is described as "what a typical Irish pub is all about", offering customers a chance to meet friends or simply read the daily newspaper while enjoying a pint.

It also hosts live music almost every weekend, with current owners Pete and Sandra inviting musicians to "do their own thing".

The pub, which stretches over 1,500 sq ft, is available to view through auctioneer John McHugh. The property will be sold with accompanying upstairs living accommodation.

It is already fitted with a number of beer taps, while its walls are adorned with a host of ornaments, artifacts, and posters typically found in traditional Irish pubs.

The pub is well situated to cater to tourists traveling through the west of Ireland.

Situated on Thomas Street in the town of Kiltimagh, the pub is just a 20-minute drive from the bustling town of Castlebar and a 40-minute drive from popular tourist destinations such as Enniscrone in County Sligo and Westport in County Mayo.

The town is also situated just 10 minutes from the famous Knock Shrine and is surrounded by beautiful natural landmarks, including Sliabh Cairn and the Kiltimagh Wetlands Park.

Meanwhile, local rivers surrounding the town are notable for their large quantities of fish and regularly draw a steady stream of fishing tourists to the area.

For more information, see here.