If you're house hunting for Irish property that boasts a rich history as well as modern comforts, this thatched cottage in Co Galway could be your next purchase.

MyHome.ie lists the thatched cottage property in Killeeneen, Craughwell, Co Galway for €235,000 ($260,000).

The sellers say: “The property snuggles in a woodland setting midway between Kilcolgan and Craughwell and is a comfortable 30-minute journey from the heart of Galway City."

“The old cottage, with its traditional half door and lofted sitting room ceiling, has been modernized to include oil fired central heating (also through all other rooms) contemporary shower room fittings, tiled flooring and doubled glazed windows.”

“The main living room and bedroom, shower room, loft area, and utility room plus an upper-level bedroom cum office occupy the available space in the original cottage.”

“The cottage is connected to the converted barn via an area comprising the kitchen, a double bedroom, and a bathroom. There are front and rear entrances to the kitchen area.”

“The third element of the property is the converted barn which has a floor area of 355 sq. feet (33.2 sq. meters) and a mezzanine level of a further 100 sq. feet (9.3 sq. meters).This is a wonderful space that offers enormous potential both for domestic expansion or as an income streaming opportunity.”

The sellers make special mention of the cottage’s front and back gardens, which have been “lovingly landscaped, nurtured, and maintained by the current owners and offer a glorious outdoor extension to the house itself.”

“This cottage has so much potential for the romantic, the gardener, the holiday homemaker, the enterprising domestic entrepreneur, the bird watcher (Ireland's largest Turlough is just 100 meters away) the budding horticulturist.”

Check out the full listing here.

* Originally published in Sept 2019.