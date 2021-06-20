A historic 17th-century Kilkenny mansion that once belonged to the Smithwick brewing family has gone on the market for €3.25 million ($3.86 million).

The eight-bedroom mansion, which boasts its own private lake, sits on a sprawling 10-acre site in the heart of Kilkenny City.

Kilcreene Lodge boasts lush and well-kept gardens and overlooks a weir on a private lake that runs into the River Breagagh.

Dating back to the 1690s, the mansion has hosted film stars and members of the aristocracy alike in its storied 330-year history.

American actors James Cagney and Tyrone Power have enjoyed the house's splendor throughout its long history. Lord Iveagh and Miranda Guinness also graced the halls of Kilcreene Lodge, while Daniel O'Connell frequented the mansion during the 1800s.

The mansion originally served as a miller's house with a small wheel on the river until John William Smithwick employed renowned Irish architect Charles Geoghegan to quadruple the size of the house roughly 200 years after it was built.

Today, the historic Italianate mansion boasts Jacobean and Victorian features and has been restored to "add the luxury and comforts of contemporary living".

The stunning home features a whopping eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five reception rooms, offering the perfect balance between history and modernity.

All eight bedrooms are lavish ensuites, while the master bedroom features a balcony and walk-in wardrobe.

The mansion's kitchen has been fully fitted with modern appliances and features original ceramic brick wall tiles, painted units, and an Aga cooker.

Meanwhile, the dining room features a polished parquet floor and timber ceiling, while the office opens into a charming sunroom. The sunroom, meanwhile, opens onto a beautiful terrace that is ideal for al-fresco dining.

The spacious drawing room, dining room, and living room all feature commanding fireplaces and interconnect with each other.

Elsewhere, the five elegant reception rooms are perfect for entertaining guests. The largest reception room - the Lake Room - opens onto a beautiful sun terrace overlooking the weir and is a ready-made area to entertain large parties.

The house also features a large music room and a magnificent sweeping staircase.

Outside, Kilcreene Lodge boasts several magnificent features.

The mansion is approached by a lime tree-lined drive and is surrounded by lawns and mature trees.

The 10-acre estate boasts decks, sheltered lawns, a feature fountain, a hardcore tennis court, and a water wheel from the original 17th-century miller's house among many other features. The house also boasts an indoor gym.

