Welcome to Rochatine Kilkenny, a magnificent accommodation on an inspiring country estate in Ireland.

Rochtaine, a new luxury travel operator, offers villas and residences across the most sought-after destinations worldwide, including Ireland!

They are proud to provide end-to-end service, top-end luxury properties and are focused on building long-lasting relationships with their clients.

Among their global portfolio, you will find this magnificent detached modern double-fronted seven-bedroom and ten-bathroom residence on approximately one acre in the world-renowned Mount Juliet Estate.

Located only two hours from Dublin, up to fourteen guests can enjoy this beautiful country estate.

Experience this luxury stay with your loved ones and enjoy the property's unique features: a ballroom, a ten-person sauna, a jacuzzi, a well-equipped gym, a library and a fully stocked home bar with Guinness on tap. Or relax on the outdoor deck beneath the stars in a private secluded garden with two large patio areas for barbecues and for making the most of summer living where you can dine al fresco.

This spectacular home boasts exceptional design features with modern and breathtaking elegance and comfort and indulgent services: private chef, private barbecues, chauffeur and limousines, helicopter charter and transfers to a dedicated helipad at the house, motorboat and yacht charter, luxury car rental, 24-hour concierge, to meet your every need while maintaining the dignity, integrity and natural beauty of the Estate around it.

Imagine experiencing this beautiful piece of Ireland, riding horseback, walking its meandering paths that have bore witness to the past two centuries of Ireland's wildest and most influential nation-building years, and experiencing this legacy immersed in seclusion, luxury, and ease.

Thanks to Rochtaine Kilkenny's convenient location, guests can benefit from all the activities and amenities the beautiful land of Mount Juliet Estate offers. Including a private boutique spa, an equestrian centre, archery, fishing, falconry, a health club, biking trails, tennis courts, and more.

To finish off your day you can dine in one of the Estate's three restaurants, including The Lady Helen, the Estate’s Michelin-star-rated restaurant. Or if you would rather dine in you can have the Rochtaine Head chef cook your favourite meal in the comfort of your luxury residence.

The Rochtaine private mansion is close to the 17th and second greens of the magnificent Mount Juliet Golf Course, designed by Jack Nicklaus and founded in the 19th century. The outstanding signature-designed golf course is ranked amongst the finest parklands courses in the world. It has been the venue for many international events over the last three decades, including the 2022 Horizon Irish Open, and can be yours to play a round of golf on!

Who is Rochtaine?

With more than two decades of knowledge and experience, the expert team at Rochtaine has travelled to the furthest reaches of the world, exploring everything from cosmopolitan cities to rural villages.

Rochtaine's mission is to provide an intuitive offering that adapts to the personal needs of its discerning clientele. As a luxury travel operator, Rochtaine is driven to provide access to unique properties and experiences in a manner that fosters wellness and immersive local art expression for its clients. The concept involves engagement with and the support of local communities of art and culture in every location Rochtaine properties are based.

Marta Banasik, Head of Rochtaine Experiences said: "We build our experiences using the most meticulously chosen facets of well-being and culture; literature, art, philanthropy, culinary delights, and visual wonders supplied by local artists, chefs, and travel experts. We aim to be intrinsically connected to our local communities to make the most for the business and the community".

In an era where most things are available with a "click", luxury is less about "things" and more about experiences; careful craftsmanship; unique cultures; untamed landscapes; and slowing down. Rochtaine is reviving that notion of rebuilding relationships, fulfilling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and developing deep connections to the locale of choice.

