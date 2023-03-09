Rochtaine, a new luxury travel operator, offers villas and residences across the most sought-after destinations worldwide, including Ireland!

In this exclusive interview, we sit down with Marta Banasik, Head of Experiences at Rochtaine, a luxury travel and experiences lifestyle brand headquartered in Ireland, redefining what luxury means in the 21st century.

From trends in luxury travel to sustainability, this interview offers an inside look at the innovative thinking and exceptional experiences that make Rochtaine a leader in the luxury travel industry.

IC: What sets Rochtaine apart from other luxury travel and experiences brands?

Marta: At Rochtaine, we take luxury travel and experiences to the next level. Our commitment to personalized attention and local authenticity sets us apart. Cultural immersion is just as important as top-notch amenities and services; our bespoke itineraries reflect that. But what truly sets us apart is our dedication to building meaningful connections with our clients.

We aim to inspire and empower through transformative experiences that create lasting memories. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a corporate retreat, we're passionate about designing experiences that reflect your shared values and passions. At Rochtaine, it's not just about luxury - it's about creating unforgettable moments you'll treasure forever.

IC: What exclusive accommodations and unique experiences does Rochtaine offer?

Marta: Our portfolio includes a range of global, exquisite properties, such as the stunning Rochtaine Kilkenny in the picturesque Mount Juliet Estate, where guests can enjoy immediate access to a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and various unique activities and experiences, private spa, equestrian centre, fishing, falconry, and much more.

For a breathtaking seaside retreat, Camelot Waterford is a perfect choice. Guests can soak in the stunning coastal views, and rolling cliffs surrounded by the ocean and take advantage of the 58ft indoor swimming pool, steam room, and relaxation area. It's the ultimate in luxury and relaxation.

For those seeking a more adventurous getaway, we offer skiing in the French Alps or a South African safari. Whether looking for seclusion on your private island or bespoke wellness plans, our tailored itineraries cater to your interests and passions, including gourmet dining, whiskey tasting, horse riding, hiking, or even cooking lessons with a Michelin-starred chef.

IC: Can you give an example of a unique and bespoke experience that Rochtaine has created for a client?

Marta: Absolutely! One memorable experience was a private island getaway in Ibiza that we curated for a client seeking something exceptionally luxurious and exclusive. We arranged for the group to have exclusive use of the entire island, ensuring complete privacy and seclusion during their stay. The bespoke itinerary included a private sunset cruise, a beachside barbecue, and personalized spa treatments created just for the client. Our team was on hand throughout their stay to ensure everything ran smoothly, from arranging a private chef to making custom cocktails and private yoga sessions. We left no stone unturned in ensuring this unforgettable experience exceeded expectations.

IC: How does Rochtaine provide its clients with access to unique art and cultural experiences, and what makes these special?

Marta: A strong trend that we are seeing is a growing demand for more authentic and immersive experiences that showcase local culture and traditions. We work closely with local businesses and communities to address these trends and nurture and support them.

For example, we source local, organic ingredients for our culinary offerings and work with local artisans and craftsmen to provide unique and authentic products and services to our clients that are not typically available. These may include private tours of museums and galleries, visits to artist studios, private viewing exhibitions, invitations to cultural events, or access to experts in the field. This approach allows our clients to engage with the art and culture of a destination on a deeper and more personal level.

IC: Lastly, can you tell us what luxury means to you?

Marta: Luxury is the gift of time. Beyond material possessions, luxury creates experiences tailored to our preferences and needs. It's about enjoying the things that truly bring us joy and satisfaction, whether through travel, art, fashion, personal growth, or other pursuits. At its core, luxury is a celebration of life and a reminder to slow down, enjoy and appreciate life. It's a recognition that time is our most precious commodity and that we should use it wisely to create meaningful memories and connections that will last a lifetime.

For more information, please visit www.rochtaine.com or contact Marta Banasik Head of Rochtaine Experiences at Marta.Banasik@rochtaine.com or call US Toll Free 19145704028 or Ireland +35314853892. You can also follow them on Instagram and Twitter.