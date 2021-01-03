Dreaming of retiring in the Irish countryside in 2021? This picture-perfect thatched cottage in Roscommon might be just the one for you.

Mountdruid Cottage near Ballinagare in County Roscommon is on the market for just €120,000 ($147,000) and would be the perfect home for anyone chasing a quiet retirement in Ireland or the perfect Irish summer home.

The two-bedroom thatched cottage is almost exactly how you'd expect a traditional Irish cottage should look and boasts the perfect blend of tradition and modern comforts.

The charming cottage also sits on roughly 0.5 acres of land and its large garden features a large shed and an open area canopy, which also features a thatched roof.

Located in a quiet setting, the canopy and shed would be absolutely perfect for warm summer nights with family and friends.

Inside the cottage, prospective buyers will find a host of modern fixtures and fittings.

The property's small but charming kitchen boasts a wide range of modern appliances, while the cottage's quaint living room boasts a modern electric fireplace to keep you warm on cold winter evenings.

Mountdruid's bathroom has also undergone renovations in recent years and now features a walk-in shower and corner bath.

Meanwhile, the property's two bedrooms both feature wooden floors and are bright and airy thanks to their white-washed walls.

The property, which is listed by real estate agent Nigel Dineen, is just a three-minute drive from Ballinagare Village and a 30-minute drive from Roscommon Town.

The cottage is also just a 35-minute drive from Knock Airport in County Mayo and less than a two-hour drive from Dublin Airport.