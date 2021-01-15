The Irish Government is set to introduce a new law that will allow people working in Ireland to seek to work remotely in the future, and we can't think of many better remote locations than these four stunning cottages for sale.

The Irish Times reports that the Government will provide employees with the legal right to request to work remotely as part of a National Remote Working Strategy for after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entitled "Making Remote Work", the strategy sets a target of 20% of public sector workers to work remotely and plans to deliver the proposals by the end of the year.

The strategy also calls for the creation of remote working hubs and will introduce the "right to disconnect", whereby employees will not be expected to deal with emails or phone calls outside of working hours.

Employees will not be automatically entitled to remote working arrangements under the new legislation, but their employer will be required to give a detailed reason for rejecting their remote working request.

All told, it appears highly likely that a significant portion of the Irish workforce will be working from home post-COVID.

With that in mind, what better way to set up your new home office than in these stunning locations that put the "remote" in remote working.

Violet Cottage - Donegal

A perfect blend of tradition and modernity, Violet Cottage dates back to the 1700s but was recently renovated with numerous modern comforts.

The two-bedroom cottage is located just outside Ballyshannon in Donegal and boasts spectacular views of the nearby Behy River and the surrounding countryside.

The cottage and the surrounding countryside would be the ultimate de-stressor after a hectic day at the home office.

Violet Cottage is on the market for €245,000.

Farrandalogue - Kerry

There are few counties more beautiful than Kerry and this cottage overlooking the Wild Atlantic Way boasts some of Kerry's finest views.

The newly-renovated, three-bedroom bungalow overlooks the scenic Fermoyle Beach on the Dingle Peninsula and offers tranquility and privacy.

In essence, the property is perfect for anyone seeking a peaceful chapter in their working lives.

Farrandalogue's newly-renovated kitchen-come-dining room represents the perfect workspace, while it's refurbished bedrooms will make you feel right at home.

The property is on the market for €375,000.

Fairy Bridge - Galway

Thatched cottages simply don't come more traditional than this beautiful cottage in Oughterard, County Galway.

The stunning four-bedroom cottage looks almost too stereotypical, with beautiful white-washed walls and iconic red doors.

Inside, the cottage is adorned with relics and memorabilia that will make you feel like you have taken a step back in time and offer the perfect antidote to the stresses of working life.

Located at the gateway to Connemara, the cottage is surrounded by natural beauty and really is ideal for anyone looking for an escape from city life.

It's on the market for €345,000.

Cashelnagor Railway Station - Donegal

This former railway station and station house along the dismantled “Letterkenny & Burtonport Railway Line” offers absolutely beautiful panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Built in 1902, the property was home to a long line of stationmasters and was expertly restored in 2017.

The unique three-bedroom property boasts stunning views of nearby Errigal, whilst it additionally offers beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean and Tory Island.

The property could be yours for €299,000.