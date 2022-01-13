This thatched cottage in the village of Killawalla, County Mayo has been renovated with all the modern amenities but still has its traditional charm.

The property known as "The Cottage" has recently been refurbished both internally and externally including renewal of the thatch roof.

The countryside retreat's internal decor includes painted pine-clad vaulted ceilings, traditional style rough plasterwork, and a feature stone fireplace.

A half-door opens into the cottage which consists of the living room, two double bedrooms (one en-suite), shower room, and a large mezzanine room which offers potential for a number of uses.

To the rear, a modern extension holds the bright and spacious kitchen, dining and sitting room.

A mini-cottage to the front of the property offers potential for refurbishment to a home office or studio rental unit.

There is also an additional outbuilding to the side. The good-sized gardens have been attractively landscaped with lawn areas, raised stone-fronted flowerbeds and gravel paths and a parking area.

To the front of the property are mountains and distant lake views. Killawalla is a peaceful countryside village yet is conveniently located just a 10-minute drive from the award-winning seaside heritage town of Westport.

The village's amenities include a primary school, preschool, church, pub/shop, and community center.

The property is listed by Sherry Fitzgerald Crowley for an asking price of €279,000/ $320,099. You can find out more information here.