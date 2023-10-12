This unique countryside home for sale in Co Offaly was built in the 1860s as an old RIC barracks and is steeped in history.

The charming property is known as the "Master Walsh House" and has been restored by the current owners with admirable style and flair.

The home offers all the elegance of yesteryear with the benefit of modern comforts in the beautiful setting of Clonfanlough, near Ballinahown and close to the monastic settlement of Clonmacnoise.

The charm of this property is immediately evident upon arrival. Along a narrow country road, surrounded by the most beautiful of stone walls, white wrought iron gates, and lined with mature trees.

A traditional door leads into the tiled entrance hall. The kitchen to the left offers plenty of light with dual aspect windows and the most extraordinary cut stone open fireplace.

The living room is a bright sunlit room that includes many original features with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful exposed stone wall. It offers an insert stove adding to its cozy nature. The large arched double doors leading onto the garden terrace offer the relaxing backdrop of the countryside.

Located off the living room is a guest WC and an extra large utility room. The utility offers ample eye and floor level units for storage, a sink, and a back door. It also houses stairs to the first floor to the rear side of the house which offers a private office space or reading room.

A bedroom is located to the front of the house and the main staircase leads up to three further bedrooms. Each room comes with plush carpeting and traditional doors. All have beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. These rooms are serviced by a black and white themed tiled bathroom with a separate bath and electric shower unit and a separate roomed WC.

The beautifully established two-tiered gardens are also a major feature, with rolling lawns and a host of trees and shrubbery. It is a nature lovers dream. Externally the property is totally private and secure surrounded by the most beautiful of stone walls.

Master Walshe House in Clonfanlough, Co. Offaly is listed with REA Hynes estate agency for an asking price of €€60,000 / $382,440. You can find out more information here.