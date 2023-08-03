With remote working increasingly being an option, this rustic cottage, just two miles outside Lattin village and with outhouses fitted with water and electricity, could be a dream home for those seeking peace and quiet in rural Ireland.

Knotty Pine cottage, in the townland of Knockordan, outside Lattin village, in County Tipperary, is on the market for $180k (€165k).

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, measuring 262 square feet (80 meters square) includes outbuildings and a barn, that have the benefit of electricity and water. There's even an outdoor toilet! The home would make an ideal investment for someone seeking a remote working haven and home or even someone looking to set up a small business.

The cottage itself has a slate roof and according to the real estate agent, DNG Liam O'Grady, "is in excellent turn-key decorative order throughout". It house includes an entrance porch, bathroom/shower room, kitchen, dining room, sitting room and two bedrooms upstairs. Outside, the home boasts of a wraparound porch area. The home is set on circa 1.186 acres of land with views of the Galtee Mountain Range.

The home has a private entrance with a stud rail fenced driveway to a private parking area at the side of the property.

Knotty Pine is located two miles from the small village of Lattin. It's also four miles from Emly village, which has a population of 302. It's located just 4.5 miles outside Tipperary town, which as of the 2016 census had a population of 4,979. Here the new residents will find all the amenities needed.

The deadline for offers on the property is Aug 9th, 2023, at 3pm (Irish time). You can view the full listing at MyHome.ie here.