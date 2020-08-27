This stunning Irish cottage in County Kilkenny is the ideal countryside retreat.

Willow Haven in Kilcross offers the perfect opportunity to remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of city life and live it up in an authentic Irish cottage.

The four-bedroom cottage is also situated within relatively close proximity to Kilkenny Town for those who don't fancy cutting all ties with urban life.

Built in the 1850s and refurbished and extended on two occasions in 1990 and again in 2004, Willow Haven is a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity and is on the market for €250,000.

The house's interior consists of traditional wooden floors and white-washed stone walls to give the impression of an old-fashioned Irish home, while the collection of antique and traditional furniture further enhances that impression.

A pair of squashy armchairs centered around an inviting stove in the living room promises warm and comfortable evenings, even in the depths of winter, while the kitchen is stacked with a host of modern appliances to ensure maximum convenience.

The house's four bedrooms all seem bright and airy thanks to the white walls and many windows and really do capture the feeling of living in a traditional Irish cottage.

Meanwhile, the property's sizeable gardens provide ample amounts of space to relax in, offering the perfect retreat.

Willow Haven sits on 0.42 acres of peaceful gardens teeming with trees, shrubs and hedges while a large outbuilding can also be found in the garden to provide additional storage.

There are a number of derelict outbuildings on the property that could potentially be refurbished over time to provide even more space or to add another room to the property.

The front yard is laid with gravel and can accommodate several parked cars.

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery is listed as the property's real estate agent and you can find more information about the beautiful house here.

