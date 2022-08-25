This cottage in Liscannor is a home set amidst the beautiful, rugged landscape of Co Clare.

A property known as Kate's Country Cottage is looking for a new owner and is on the market for €350,000.

The cottage has been renovated to a very high standard yet maintains many traditional features including the stunning Moher and Liscannor flagstone floors and of course, the stone interior. The stove and open fire in the living area also adds to the atmosphere within the home.

Upon entering the cottage, you are greeted with a bright spacious kitchen that leads to a light-filled living room, while the two double bedrooms are laid out at either end of the house comprising of one en-suite. The cottage also includes a main bathroom with a standalone shower.

A key feature of the property is the extensive range of traditional outbuildings which have been restored and include a large Dutch barn with concrete block walls and two double doors as well as three smaller stores that are of traditional construction with stone walls and timber doors. These buildings are multi-functional and could be converted to further bedrooms are an office space.

Situated to the rear of the cottage is a beautiful, raised garden that is bordered by a charming traditional stone wall and comes with glorious sea views. The home is located along the Wild Atlantic Way and is just 2.5 kilometers from the spectacular Cliffs of Moher. While the vibrant seaside town of Lahinch, which is nestled in a magnificent coastal position at the head of Liscannor Bay, is just 8 kilometers distant.

Take a look inside Kate's Country Cottage:

Kate's Country Cottage is listed by Savills Country Agency for an asking price of €350,000. Find out more information here.