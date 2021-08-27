This six-bedroom property for sale outside the West Cork town of Skibbereen would be perfect for anyone who has ever dreamed of owning their own traditional Irish pub.

The property contains a fully functioning Irish pub complete with a pool table and dartboard and is on the market for €235,000 ($275,000).

Formerly known as Coachman's, the pub is situated in an ideal location just ten minutes away from the tourist town of Skibbereen and is only on the market because its current owners have decided to retire.

The property provides a wide range of business opportunities for any prospective owners and could be used as a restaurant, coffee shop, antique shop, or Airbnb.

Of course, the property could also continue to be used as a pub, although its market price does not include a liquor license.

Prospective buyers can purchase the property with a liquor license for €280,000 ($330,000) if they wish to operate a pub on the premises.

The pub boasts a large bar and pool area, while it also features a keg store, bottle store, and public restrooms for men and women.

Meanwhile, the property also boasts six spacious upstairs bedrooms, including three en-suite bedrooms, and a family bathroom. There is also a private kitchen/dining room located downstairs adjacent to the pub.

It also features a large parking lot capable of holding between 30 and 40 cars.

Located on the R593 thoroughfare, the large property is just a 20-minute drive from the harbor town of Bantry and an hour's drive from Cork City and Cork Airport.

It is located just off the Wild Atlantic Way and has the potential of attracting many seasonal tourists throughout the summer months.

The property is listed by Irish Rural Homes. Click here to see more.

